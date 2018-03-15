PBA All-Star logo unveiled

THE entry which prominently displays the three stars symbolizing the country’s three main island groups won the first PBA All-Star Sketch the Logo contest.

The winning piece was by John Paul Limos, a 25-year old part-time photographer and graphic design artist, who bested 44 other finalists which made the final cutoff out of the more than 100 logos submitted by fans and artists.

League commissioner Wille Marcial headed the panel of judges also composed of four-time Most Valuable Player and now Magnolia Pambansang Manok team manager Alvin Patrimonio and PBA Press Corps President Gerry N. Ramos of SPIN.ph.

The winner earns an all-expense paid trip for two (air transfer from Manila-Davao or Iloilo-Manila/land transfer from Manila-Batangas-Manila), hotel accommodation and full board meals in one of the three All-Star destinations, namely, Davao del Sur, Batangas and Iloilo.

An all-access pass to every 2018 All-Star activity will also be accorded him and his companion to his or her chosen leg and, at the same time, get the chance to interact with players, officials, and league staff and be immersed under the All-Star atmosphere.

The three stars prominently displayed above the winning logo suggest the move of holding the midseason spectacle nationwide in a three-leg series.

Just below the stars shows the PBA logo and the words All-Star written in bold letters, while in between are the three provinces hosting the event—Davao del Sur (Mindanao), Batangas (Luzon) and Iloilo (the Visayas).

The year 2018 is then written across a half-shape basketball found underneath the logo.

Under the rules, the winning logo will not become a property of the PBA as the artist retains all copyright and may use or reuse their art as they wish.

However, the artist grants the league the right to use the image online (web site) and across various official PBA social-media platforms and merchandise in perpetuity.

Marcial profusely thanked all fans and artists who sent their entries.

The All-Star Week is slated from May 23 to May 27, pitting Gilas Pilipinas against three teams from Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.