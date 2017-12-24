PayMaya, FB partner for digital twist to traditional gift-giving in Manila

FINANCIAL-services company PayMaya Philippines Inc. has partnered with Facebook to give a digital twist in the gift-giving tradition in the Philippines with the introduction of an online aguinaldo service via the Messenger app.

PayMaya Philippines COO Paolo Azzola said account holders of PayMaya in the Messenger app can now send cash gifts to their loved ones, quipping that godparents “can no longer hide from their godchildren during this gifting season.”

“Today, just like many facets of our modern lives, sending aguinaldo to godchildren during Christmas has now become digital,” he said. “This is yet another way we are helping our account holders #ShareTheLove this Christmas, and at the same time helping build a ‘cashless’ society in the Philippines through services that are relevant to Filipino culture.”

A time-honored tradition, giving aguinaldo to young family members and godchildren is one of the unique ways Filipinos celebrate Christmas.

Users only have to chat with @PayMayaOfficial in Messenger, click the promo tab, select the “Aguinaldo” option, choose the Facebook friend that they want to send money to, and input the amount.

Azzola said the service is secure because it requires users to input their personal codes before completing the transaction.

The feature is currently available to Android users and those with upgraded PayMaya accounts, which means they would have to undergo the standard know-your-customer (KYC) process that requires additional information from the account holder.

Once the person receives the money via Messenger, it automatically goes to their PayMaya account if they have already registered, or they will be given the option to create one if they don’t already have a PayMaya account set up.

This is a new feature that has been made available for account holders of PayMaya in Messenger released in time for Christmas.

Aside from sending aguinaldo, they can also buy prepaid load for themselves, send prepaid load as a gift to others or pay their bills using the Messenger app.

PayMaya has also led the charge in enabling Filipinos with new ways to pay and do financial transactions via digital means through PayMaya QR, which allows them to do in-store payments by simply scanning a QR code displayed within the merchant’s premises. And as a Christmas treat for all account holders, PayMaya is giving a 50-percent rebate to all PayMaya QR transactions in merchants where it is available until December 24, and a 10-percent rebate from December 25 to December 31.

Aside from this, account holders can pay for items they buy online or subscribe to digital services by using their virtual Visa card, which is available when they download the app in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Account holders can load their PayMaya wallets in more than 15,000 top-up facilities already available nationwide, such as Robinsons Department Store Business Centers, SM Business Services, TouchPay kiosks, 7-Eleven, Cebuana Lhuillier, ExpressPay branches, Palawan Pawnshops, Shopwise, Wellcome, 2Go outlets, Petron stations along North Luzon Expressway and Smart Padala centers down to sari-sari stores in grassroots communities and Unionbank automated teller machines.

PayMaya Philippines is the digital financial-services arm of PLDT’s Voyager Innovations Inc.