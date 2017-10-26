PayMaya brings local governments and citizens together

All over the world digital technologies are powering cities, making everything from transportation to service delivery more efficient. In the Philippines, a new wave of ‘Cashless Cities’ are emerging, and leading the charge is PayMaya Philippines, the pioneer and leader in digital financial services.

PayMaya is powering local governments in the delivery of more responsive, efficient, and accessible public services through its homegrown, citizen-centric, and community-relevant payment technologies.

Whole cities and municipalities are adopting the new digital cashless systems with immense benefits to their constituents. No more long lines to get cash allowances and benefits and no more being turned down for lack of an identification card or ID. Today’s PayMaya-powered cashless cities are distributing all-in-one PayMaya Citizen ID cards to constituent beneficiaries for use in cash disbursements and rewards, payments for physical purchases, and ATM withdrawals.

“These initiatives which are spearheaded by our local government partners affirm our thrust of financial inclusion as we enable Filipinos to readily participate in today’s digital economy and society with payment technologies,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, President, CEO, and Chairman of PLDT and Smart Communications.

These PayMaya Citizen ID cards can be linked to the PayMaya e-wallet, mobile app, and even via Facebook Messenger, making it easier for people to keep track of their transactions, helping them manage their finances better. They can also use their PayMaya account for online purchases, bills payment, and load top-up for mobile and digital services.

“The effect of making digital financial services more accessible is direct, immediate, and substantial. Our local governments are more responsive to the needs of their constituents. PayMaya’s payment technologies, indeed, bring communities together,” said Orlando B. Vea, President and CEO of PayMaya Philippines, the digital financial services arm of PLDT and Smart’s Voyager Innovations.

Aside from functioning as a valid ID and payments card, PayMaya Citizen ID cards can also be used for ATM withdrawals. Their cards are also accepted for payments anywhere in the world–both for online and physical stores–where major payment cards are honored. This is because PayMaya counts Visa and MasterCard as partners, as well as Bancnet.