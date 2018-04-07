‘Pawikan’ eggs hatched and released during Holy Week in the Cleanergy Park

On March 28, a Holy Wednesday, Davao Light and Power Co. gladly welcomed and released new baby sea turtles in the coastline of the Cleanergy Park at Sitio Punta Dumalag, Matina Aplaya, Davao City. A total of 77 hatchlings, which were believed to be Olive Ridley sea turtles, were released out of the 86 eggs found.

The nest was discovered in a public beach of Barangay 76-A, exposing it to threats from men and animals alike. Having been laid also very close to the sea, the nest constantly gets wet from the water brought by waves.

This prompted Barangay Captain Rolando T. Trajera to request assistance from Davao Light, through its Community Relations

Manager Fermin Edillon, to transfer the eggs to Cleanergy Park. Davao Light Team and the barangay officials, in the presence of Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Community Environment and Natural Resources Office representatives, transferred the eggs to the Cleanergy Park on February 21.

“We are very glad that the eggs still hatched with a good hatching rate, especially that they were transported quite far from where they were laid. And we are happier that the Cleanergy Park is indeed known to be a pawikan sanctuary and a place to bring in rescued pawikans and their eggs. It is also wonderful to note the involvement of nearby barangays, as they are great partners in our conservation efforts. With the community’s awareness, we can save more of these endangered species,” Edillon said.

Present during the releasing were Trajera, Kagawad Allan Linao of Barangay 76, Davao Light employees, and some other guests from different organizations and the community.