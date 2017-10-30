LEST we forget, it was largely this intractable culture of patronage and favoritism that put Presidents Ferdinand E. Marcos and Joseph Ejercito Estrada in serious trouble and eventually lost their presidency in a mutiny.

A conspiracy that included generals and Cabinet officials who claimed to be loyal to President Estrada but actually were Trojan horses of his political enemies, with self-serving economic and political interests, betrayed him at the crucial time.

In Marcos’s time, some misguided politicians in Washington, as well as the country’s leftists, prelates and elite businessmen, motivated by their own-self serving economic and political interests, stealthily exploited the assassination of former Sen. Benigno Aquino Jr. that triggered a rebellion among the officers and enlisted personnel in the police and military organizations.

It was a very sad event in the history of the country, and saw how it limped from one crisis to another under Presidents Corazon Aquino, her son Benigno III and the three others between them who spent more than P35 trillion in accumulated public funds in 31 years only to produce more miseries than happiness for the majority of the people.

The Duterte administration should take this as a very serious lesson, bearing in mind his Oath of Office: “Obey and defend the Constitution, enforce the laws and do justice to every one…”

The Constitution, particularly Sections 5, 6 and 7 of Article XVI (General Provisions), has an antidote to favoritism and patronage, to wit:

“Section 5. (1) All members of the armed forces shall take an oath or affirmation to uphold and defend this Constitution.

“(2) The State shall strengthen the patriotic spirit and nationalist consciousness of the military, and respect for people’s rights in the performance of their duty.

“(3) Professionalism in the armed forces and adequate remuneration and benefits of its members shall be a prime concern of the State. The armed forces shall be insulated from partisan politics.

“No member of the military shall engage directly or indirectly in any partisan political activity, except to vote.

“(4) No member of the armed forces in the active service shall, at any time, be appointed or designated in any capacity to a civilian position in the Government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations or any of their subsidiaries.

“(5) Laws on retirement of military officers shall not allow extension of their service.

“(6) The officers and men of the regular force of the armed forces shall be recruited proportionately from all provinces and cities as far as practicable.

“(7) The tour of duty of the Chief of Staff of the armed forces shall not exceed three years. However, in times of war or other national emergency declared by the Congress, the President may extend such tour of duty.

“Section 6. The State shall establish and maintain one police force, which shall be national in scope and civilian in character, to be administered and controlled by a national police commission. The authority of local executives over the police units in their jurisdiction shall be provided by law.

“Section 7. The State shall provide immediate and adequate care, benefits, and other forms of assistance to war veterans and veterans of military campaigns, their surviving spouses and orphans. Funds shall be provided therefor and due consideration shall be given them in the disposition of agricultural lands of the public domain and, in appropriate cases, in the utilization of natural resources.

“Section 8. The State shall, from time to time, review to upgrade the pensions and other benefits due to retirees of both the government and the private sectors.”

Specifically, provisions 4,5,6 and 7 are clear and very specific mandates that must be explicitly obeyed. Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana, who announced in public that he will recommend the extension of Gen. Rey Leonard Guerrero, the acting chief of staff, who is due to retire in two months time must have missed these constitutional provisions.

I have no personal antipathy toward General Guerrero, who I think is a fine officer with excellent records, but the Constitution must take precedence over other considerations.

Not only that. The practice of giving choice positions to officers and men who have been assigned in Davao must not also take precedence over merit, academic qualifications, seniority and field experiences. If not, it will continue to cause serious demoralization among career and other qualified officers in the more than 30,000 officer corps of the armed services, many of them have served with distinction, loyalty and dedication elsewhere in the country.

Besides, appointing to a choice position is not just a presidential prerogative but more so a question of principle and abiding obedience to the Constitution.

