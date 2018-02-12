Pathologists want to help govt dispel Dengvaxia scare

The Philippine Society of Pathologists (PSP), cognizant of the current events related to the dengue vaccine, is prepared and willing to help dispel the fear and hysteria created by some sectors of the society.

PSP President Bernadette R. Espiritu issued the statement following reports that the credentials of the forensic consultant of the Public Attorney’s Office who erred in his autopsy findings on children vaccinated with Dengvaxia is a sham.

Being a charter member of the Philippine Medical Association (PMA), the PSP is the recognized professional medical association (PMA) that is duly mandated to train and certify physicians in the field of pathology as a medical specialty.

Espiritu said that, at present, the PSP recognizes only two Filipino physicians who have successfully hurdled the stringent trainings and are qualified in the medical subspecialty of forensic pathology.

“For the record, the Philippine Society of Pathologists does not discount the capabilities of other physicians conducting autopsies without being trained, qualified and certified as Diplomate or Fellow in Anatomic or in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology. It must be emphasized, however, that the medical profession as a field of science, adheres to certain standards and best practices, which are validated and ensured by medical societies of the PMA in their respective fields of medical specialization,” Espiritu said in a statement sent to BusinessMirror.

She added that any misstep in the process is prone to yield incorrect or misleading diagnosis, which is a mortal mistake, especially in diagnosis of a patient, much less in determining the true cause of death.

“Those children who received Dengvaxia vaccination numbering about 800,000 or more, including their families and friends, are now engulfed by the unimaginable scare that death is almost an inevitable consequence that is to come upon the vaccine-recipients, who never had dengue before, as generated by the much-publicized autopsy findings from the supposed forensic experts,” Espiritu said.

She also said that, to these helpless Filipino countrymen, their lives have practically come to a halt until they find certain solution or assurance that their Dengvaxia vaccinated children will not suffer the same fate as those who were autopsied by those who claim to be a forensics expert.

“This is not a battle of who is the best specialty group, and this should be a concerted effort for all Filipino medical professionals all across the different medical specialties under the Philippine Medical Association. Ever mindful of its duty to help advance the medical welfare of the Filipinos, the Philippine Society of Pathologists is committed to support the PMA and the Department of Health in their efforts to reach out to the Dengvaxia vaccine-recipient children and their families, and to help alleviate their current condition from the Dengvaxia scare,” Espiritu added.

In a separate statement of the Doctors for Truth, it said that perceptions that Dr. Erwin Erfe, who linked the deaths of 14 children to Dengvaxia, is a bogus forensic expert are even bolstered by reports that he has questionable credentials.

A fact check made on Erfe’s credentials showed several intriguing results. Erfe got his credentials from the organizations and “companies” created by a certain Dr. Robert Louis O’ Block. In August 2017, O’Block figured in an apparent murder-suicide, killing his girlfriend and himself.

It said that a multitude of forensic experts in the country are now asking how credible the works of Erfe are given such information on the persons from whom he earned his titles in forensics.

“Hindi po kayang matutunan ang autopsy sa pag-attend ng lecture at pag-attend ng workshop maski na mag-attend ka ng workshop ng isang taon. When we lecture on autopsies, we usually stress on the traumatic finding on traumatic deaths from gun-shot wounds, but we rarely deal with medical deaths,” according to Dr. Maria Cecilia Lim.

Lim is an expert forensic pathologist and one of the doctors who did the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital study on the deaths allegedly linked with the dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.