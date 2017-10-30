Passage of bill granting benefits to all senior citizens pushed

The chairman of the House Committee on Population and Family Relations has vowed to pass a substitute bill widening the coverage of a law for senior citizens next month.

Rep. Sol C. Aragones of the Third District of Laguna, the panel chairman, said the government should now redefine the term “indigent senior citizens” to help more elderlies in the country.

“We will approve a substitute bill [granting universal social pension to senior citizens] when we resume session in November,” Aragones said. The session is expected to resume on November 20.

She added the senior citizens should receive pension whether they are indigent.

Party-list Rep. Rodel M. Batocabe of Ako Bicol, one of the authors of House Bill (HB) 5038, said their proposal seeks to grant universal social pension to senior citizens.

To provide and sustainable coverage, he added this bill proposes a minimum of P500 to all senior citizens, subject to review every two years, taking into consideration such factors as inflation and availability of funds.

The lawmaker, citing 2010 data, said older persons aged 60 years and over account for 6.23 million, or 6.7 percent, of the total population.

“Life expectancy at birth has risen from 55 years in the early 1950s, to around 69 years today, while an individual reaching the age of 60 today can expect to live for another 17 years. This increase in life expectancy, coupled with reductions in fertility rates, translates to an ageing population,” he said.

Batocabe added the Philippines Statistics Authority’s population projections showed that the number of Filipinos over the age of 60 is set to nearly triple in the next 30 years, from 7.6 million in 2015 to 22.6 million in 2045.

Over the same period, he said the proportion of the total population over the age of 60 will double from 7.5 to 15.9 percent.

“Despite constitutionally mandated social security for senior citizens, not all older people receive financial support from children. When they do, it is often inadequate to cover basic needs, such as health expenditures,” he said.

Under HB 5038, all senior citizens shall be entitled to a monthly stipend amounting to a minimum of P500 to augment the daily subsistence and other medical needs of senior citizens, subject to a review every two years by Congress, in consultation with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSW). Provided that such senior citizen does not receive any pension from the Government Service Insurance System, the Social Security System, and other public or private social protections system.

Redefining ‘seniors’

Another measure, HB 886 of Rep. Angelina Tan of the Fourth District of Quezon, also seeks to amend the Expanded Senior Citizen Act of 2010.

Presently, Tan said Republic Act 9994, or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, only refers to senior citizen as any elderly “who is frail, sickly or with disability and without pension or permanent source of income, compensation or financial assistance from his or her relatives to support his or her basic needs.”

Tan, citing the 1987 Constitution, said “the State shall adopt an integrated and comprehensive approach to health development, which shall endeavor to make essential goods, health and other social services available to all the people at affordable cost. There shall be priority for the needs of the underprivileged, sick, elderly, disabled, women and children. The State shall endeavor to provide free medical care to paupers.”

She added the Constitution also provides that “the family has the duty to care for its elderly members but the State may also do so through just programs of social security.”

The lawmaker said the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 provides an array of benefits, privileges, and assistance to senior citizens, such as 20-percent discount and exemption from the value-added tax, if applicable, on the sale of some goods and services death and benefit assistance, educational assistance, free medical and dental services and exemption from training fees for socioeconomic programs, among others.

The law also grants indigent senior citizens additional privileges, such as free vaccines, social pension and mandatory Philippine Health Insurance Corp. coverage, she added.

“[However] an indigent senior citizen is defined under the law as any elderly who is frail, sickly or with disability, and without pension or permanent source of income, compensation or financial assistance from his or her relatives to support his or her basic needs,” she said.

“The said definition excludes senior citizens who are not sick or disabled and who have pension or other sources of income but who are nonetheless in dire need of additional government assistance in the face of steep price of basic commodities and medical services,” Tan said.

Under Tan’s bill, senior citizen refers to any elderly who is without pension, permanent source of income or compensation to support the senior citizen’s basic needs, as determined by the DSWD in consultation with the National Coordinating and Monitoring Board.