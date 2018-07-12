Party-list solon to BBL bicam: Extend aid to electric cooperatives in distress

The vice chairman of the House Committee on Energy has asked the congressional bicameral conference committee tackling the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) to assist electric cooperatives (EC) in the autonomous Muslim region solve their P9.2-billion debt.

Rep. Carlos Roman L. Uybarreta of the 1-CARE Party-list requested the bicam committee to produce either a debt condonation or restructuring provision in the BBL to address the EC’s debt due to power-supply requirements and disasters, adding that the condonation of debts of ECs is necessary to ensure their viability in the region.

“Condonation or debt restructuring of the P9.2 billion in debts of electric cooperatives in the region will enable improvement of services and the rehabilitation of electrification facilities damaged in the past by calamities and other disasters,” he said.

The lawmaker added these debts impede on their efforts to build new infrastructures and improve their operations, standing in the way of progress for the region.

“Such debts continue to hamper the electric cooperatives’ efforts to build new infrastructures to improve their operation and services. If theses debts are not condoned, such debts will stand in the way of progress for these cooperatives, and it is the people who will ultimately suffer,” Uybarreta said.

Since ECs are only nonprofit organizations, he said, they would be forced to pass the debt to power consumers and require them to shoulder it through high electricity rates.

Uybarreta’s letter to Majority Leader Rodolfo C. Fariñas Sr. dated June 3 proposing an amendment to BBL’s last paragraph of Section 35 of House Bill 6475, which reads: “The National Government should assist the electric cooperatives operating in the Autonomous Region in the Bangsamoro by condoning their debts to the National Electrification Administration [NEA], the Power Sector Assets and Liabilites Management Corp. [PSALM Corp.] and the National Power Corp. [NPC] to ensure their financial and operational viability.”

The lawmaker said the Bangsamoro government may also assist the ECs in the form of rehabilitation and efficiency improvement measures based on a set of clear time-bound operational reform programs, while other measures may be brought to the Intergovernmental Relations Mechanism Body.

The cooperative debts with the NPC and the PSALM Corp. were obtained due to their power-supply requirements, while their NEA debt was obtained to enable them to rehabilitate their infrastructures, which were damaged as a result of calamities and disasters.

Uybarreta also said that helping these cooperatives is vital to the success of residents in the region, giving them “a fresh start and guiding them towards better tomorrow.”

“We wish to give the BBL and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region this condonation/debt restructuring spark plug to get them moving forward to inclusive economic progress,” he said.