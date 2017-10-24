Party-list lawmakers bare ‘hidden’ pork in 2018 budget bill 

Two party-list lawmakers on Tuesday questioned the “hidden pork barrel” in the final version of the proposed 2018 General Appropriations Act, which was approved on third reading last month by the House of Representatives.

Party-list Reps. Antonio Tinio and France Castro of ACT Teachers, in a news statement, said the lower chamber reshuffled a total of P46 billion in next year’s national budget.

The legislators slammed the budget cuts in social services, while insertions were made for additional congressional pork, particularly in the budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Apart from the P40-billion increase for education, specifically for the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, we noted increases in the budget of departments for additional hidden pork despite earlier claims that the 2018 budget is pork- free,” Tinio said.

“We found a P6.95-billion increase in the budget of the DPWH for its local programs, from P64.831 billion to P71.782 billion. There was also an increase for the calamity fund of the Special-Purpose Funds of P5.2 billion, from P25.5 billion to P30.7 billion,” he said.

The lawmakers also noted the increases in the budget of the DSWD for the protective services for individuals and families in difficult circumstances of P1.93 billion, from P3.418 billion to P5.349 billion.

“These are projects that have been nominated by legislators or programs with a postenactment nature, where politicians may have a say in identifying beneficiaries, thus classifying them as hidden pork,” Tinio said.

For her part, Castro said, “We are very alarmed at the increases in hidden pork barrel in the 2018 budget and even more alarmed at the decreases in the budget for social services.”

“The Department of Education received the biggest budget cut of P 33.072 billion, from P126.033 billion to P92.961 billion, in the basic education facilities, which will fund additional school buildings for our public schools,” she said.

“The Department of Transportation budget was also cut by P8.237 billion from the rail-transport program, aviation-infrastructure program and the land public transportation program,” Castro added.

Also, she said the Commission on Higher Education and the state universities and colleges received budget cuts from their scholarship programs and maintenance and other operating expenses by a total of P6.619 billion.

Castro added the budget for the development program of irrigation systems of the National Irrigation Authority was also cut by P978 million.

“The budget of the DSWD for the sustainable livelihood program was cut by P2.074 billion, from P6.85 billion to P4.775 [billion],” she said.

Castro added the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s budgets were cut by P1.6 billion and P1 billion, respectively.

“These budget cuts in social services will only further limit the available services of the government for the people,” Castro said.

Transparency

The lawmakers also decried the lack of transparency in the manner in which the House made amendments to the general appropriations bill.

“These cuts and insertions to the final version of House Bill 6215 were made by a small committee composed of a handful of legislators selected by the House leadership and voted upon and approved on third and final reading without informing the House members on the changes made,” Tinio said.

Since the bill was certified urgent by the President, he added, the constitutional requirement that hard copies of the final version be given to individual members for their perusal was dispensed with, thus, depriving legislators any opportunity to study the amendments. Tinio said, “The third-reading vote was literally a rubber-stamp vote.”

Earlier, House Appropriations Committee Chairman and Davao City Rep. Karlo Alexei B. Nograles said Congress is strictly compliant with the decision of the Supreme Court, which declared as unconstitutional pork-barrel funds or lump-sum, discretionary funds that legislators in the past were able to control through postenactment methods or measures.

Nograles added that, under the present budget and proposed P3.767-trillion national budget for 2018, legislators cannot interfere in the disbursement and utilization of the funds, as well as the implementation of the projects and programs, as this is purely an executive function.