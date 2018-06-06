PARC seeks to widen powers to deal with ‘problematic’ agri venture deals

The Executive Committee (ExCom) of the Presidential Agrarian Reform Council (PARC) is urging President Duterte to grant the body more powers over agri-business venture agreement (AVA) cases, an official of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said.

Strengthening the power of the PARC and the PARC ExCom could be carried out through an administrative order currently being crafted by the agency’s legal experts, according to DAR Undersecretary for Legal Affairs Luis Meinrado C. Pangulayan, also the concurrent head of the PARC’s ExCom Secretariat.

PARC is the highest policy- and decision-making body for agrarian reform matters and disputes.

Under the law, the President presides over the body as chairman, with the agrarian reform secretary as vice chairman.

PARC members include secretaries of various implementing agencies of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program, including the Office of the Executive Secretary, Departments of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources, Budget, Local Government, Public Works, Trade, Finance and Labor, Land Bank of the Philippines, National Irrigation Administration and Land Registration Authority. The body also has six sectoral representatives of affected landowner’s six representatives of agrarian reform beneficiaries.

In an interview, Pangulayan told the BusinessMirror that PARC is unable to resolve “problematic” AVA cases because of PARCs inherent limitations, hence, the need for more power, through DAR, with President Duterte’s imprimatur.

“We are currently crafting an administrative order to ensure that the rights and interests of agrarian reform beneficiaries in AVAs are aptly protected based on lessons from the past. We are coming up with the administrative order to make the correction,” he said.

At the same time, Pangulayan said there is a pending bill in Congress, and said that the DAR had submitted its comments to the House committee.

“We have also advised House committee about our administrative order on AVA,” he said.

Aside from House Bill 5085 filed in the House of Representatives, a similar law on AVAs, Senate Bill 1351 filed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros-Baraquel last year is under deliberation at the committee level.

According to Pangulayan, the PARC ExCom, during its meeting on February 22, 2018, has resolved to recommend to the PARC that it be granted the powers to act on all matters requiring policy formulation or case resolution pending before PARC.