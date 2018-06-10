Parameters for choosing 3rd telco must be tweaked–DOF

THE selection process for choosing the third telecommunications player in the country must mandate parameters that will enable it to effectively compete with other players, the Department of Finance (DOF) has pointed out, adding that the selection criteria is eyed for approval by Friday.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III has said that it is the DOF’s priority to have a selection process that ensures that the third telecommunications player to be chosen can effectively compete in the local telecommunications market.

The DOF is hoping for the final draft of the terms of reference (TOR), or the rules and regulations in line with choosing the new telco player, to be approved soon. “We hope to be done with this task by Friday next week,” Dominguez said.

He added that he “finds the proposed process fails to set up parameters that will ensure that the third telco has the capability, both financial and technical, to compete in the long term.”

The proposed process used “Committed Level of Service” as the main criteria in the selection of the third telco player.

“I’ve expressed my concerns on the proposed process as I find the prequalification criteria as being weak, and I think that scoring should not be based on ‘commitments.’ You know, the beauty contest in the past resulted in frequency hoarding and those companies failed to improve service. They just made money by flipping assets government owns. I don’t want that to happen again,” he added.

On the part of the DOF, the finance chief pointed out that it is currently evaluating what prequalification criteria, like financial and previous telco experience, can be applied to improve the selection of the third telco player.

Additionally, he said that the “government should not forget what the task at hand is. The mandate of the President was not only to bring in a third telco player, but more important, to ensure that its entry will result in the rendering of better services to the consumers at the lowest possible cost.”

Under Administrative Order 11 issued by President Duterte, an oversight committee was created to assist the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) in formulating the TOR for the entry of a new telco player.

Members of the oversight committee include: the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary as chairman; the finance secretary as vice chairman, Office of the Executive Secretary and the National Security Adviser.

In April Dominguez pointed out that a new telecommunications player wanting to operate in the country must have at least P200 billion to compete in the local arena.

Last month Communications Secretary Eliseo M. Rio Jr. listed four major issues that need to be resolved before releasing the official TOR for the selection of the third major telco player which are, namely: the concern on frequency spectrum formerly awarded to Bayan Telecommunications Inc.; the establishment of a common tower policy; the commercialization of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines-Transco Dark Fiber; and the lowering of interconnection rates.

Rio emphasized the need to address the four key issues to strengthen the sustainability of the third telco player, apart from ensuring the successful implementation of the selection process.

The third telco player is seen to help disrupt the market by lowering price points, while challenging telco giants PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. to improve their services. Interested parties for the third player’s slot include Now Corp., Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corp. and Converge ICT Solutions Inc.