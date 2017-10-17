‘Papa P’ is DOT’s new tourism ambassador

MULTIAWARDED actor and singer Piolo Pascual, whom fans and netizens fondly call “Papa P”, has been designated as the country’s newest tourism ambassador.

This was revealed by the Department of Tourism (DOT) during the formal unveiling of “Bring Home A Friend” (BHAF), the agency’s newest program aimed at boosting foreign tourist arrivals in the country.

BHAF was formally launched last Saturday at the Newport Mall, Resorts World Manila, amid a fiesta celebration, which included Higantes dancers, cultural performers and renowned Filipino artists.

Pascual was also tapped to sing the official BHAF theme song, which was played during the festivities. The actor-singer, however, was a no-show at the event.

Tourism Spokesman Frederick M. Alegre told the BusinessMirror that the agency chose Pascual as tourism ambassador because “he is an extremely popular actor and talented musician who appeals to Filipinos both here and abroad. Despite his stature in the industry, he is quite approachable, and devoted to pleasing his fans. After having lived and worked in the US, Pascual also knows the mentality of our kababayan abroad, which gives him a unique position to speak to their interests, such as traveling, and as such, can encourage them to visit the Philippines and bring their friends along.”

Alegre added that, after, initial talks, “Pascual expressed much interest in becoming tourism ambassador, even describing it as ‘a dream come true.’ Though his calendar was already loaded when we approached him, he still made sure to squeeze in time to film the AVP and record the BHAF jingle.” The AVP can be viewed at the DOT’s Facebook page.

The BHAF is an incentive program, which seeks to promote travel to the Philippines by encouraging Filipinos here or are expatriates abroad to invite their foreign friends. Prizes for both sponsor and invitee may be won through a raffle scheme. Mechanics of the program are available at the www.bringhomeafriend.online.

“We are looking at positive reactions from the United States, Japan, the Middle East and Hong Kong as these are the places with a lot of Filipino communities. Eventually, we hope to spur more travel from other countries,” Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo said in a news statement.

In an earlier interview, the tourism chief said she hoped at least half-a-million more foreign visitors would come to the Philippines during the six-month implementation period for the program. The program will also be launched in key cities abroad.

Under the National Tourism Development Program, the Duterte administration is targetting an increase in foreign visitor arrivals to 7.4 million in 2018, from a projected 6.5 million this year. The BHAF program will run from October 15, 2017 to April 15, 2018.

BHAF was actually first implemented in 1994 by former Tourism Secretary Mina Gabor, which resulted in a 12-percent increase in visitor arrivals to 1.76 million in 1995, from 1.57 million the previous year.

In the same news statement, Gabor said she was excited that the project she initiated 23 years ago, has been relaunched. She expressed high hope for its success, with more prizes now at stake for both the sponsor and the invitee.

She added that the promotion will have a higher rate of success with social media now coming into play, a factor not present in 1994.

Filipinos who invite friends to visit the Philippines, otherwise known as “sponsors,” have a chance to win a condominium unit from Megaworld Corp., a Toyota Vios, or P200,000 gift certificate from Duty Free Philippines Corp.

The foreigners who travel to the Philippines, known as “invitees,” are eligible for prizes, which include international tickets to the Philippines via business or economy class, plus holidays in either Palawan, Cebu or Davao.

During the evening’s festivities, the DOT chief and other officials recognized the companies supporting the BHAF program by giving them plaques of appreciation. Representatives of the major sponsors who were present at the event were Kevin Tan, senior vice president of Megaworld; lawyer Rommel Gutierrez, first vice president of Toyota Motor Philippines Corp., Bong Velasquez, senior assistant vice president of Philippine Airlines; and Vincent Angala, chief operating officer of Duty Free Philippines.

Other partners in the BHAF program are the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, the Tourism Promotions Board, El Nido Hotel and Resort of Palawan, JPark Island Resort and Water Park in Cebu, and Pearl Farm Beach Resort in Davao.

Hosts Randy Santiago and Jimmy Bondoc, along with the Sabado Boys, Mitoy Yonting and the Aegis band, entertained guests during the launch.

“‘Bring Home a Friend’ is our shoutout to the world to come and see the Philippines: a country of diverse cultures, rich traditions, and unrivaled biodiversity,” Teo stressed.

According to the DOT, officers from the different tourism industry associations, foreign diplomats, and Congress, other government agencies and media promised to give their “all-out support” to the program.