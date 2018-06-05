Panic a worse enemy than inflation, says BSP

‘DO not panic.”

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. said this following the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) announcement of a 4.6-percent price growth number for the country in May.

The governor made the remark at the BusinessMirror’s Coffee Club Forum on Tuesday, where Espenilla was invited as guest speaker, the same morning the PSA announcement of the May inflation data was released.

The May inflation rate of 4.6 percent is an acceleration from both its level last year and from the previous month, with the inflation rate for May 2017 hitting 2.9 percent and in April 2018 at 4.5 percent. It is, however, significantly on the lower end of market expectations for the month.

“If we don’t panic, we will be able to manage this. But if we hit the panic button and rave about inflation going out of control and start demanding all kinds of things, then that may be a self-actualizing, self-realizing aspect,” Espenilla told the Coffee Club, a joint presentation by the Aliw Media Group.

The 4.6-percent inflation rate fell on the lower end of the BSP’s inflation projection for the month —which was at 4.6 percent to 5.4 percent for May.

The PSA attributed the rise in inflation to higher prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco; furnishing, household equipment; and transportation.

“The risk is people assume that inflation will continue to spiral down the road and, as a result, that contributes to the process itself by elevating increasing wage demands and prices, and let’s say transport price adjustments, and that keeps feeding on each other,” Espenilla said.

“So this is the challenge that we need to manage. We want to keep inflation moderate over the medium term,” he added.

Proposed measures need further study

Among the more pressing proposals, in an effort to address the public outcry against rising consumer prices, include the various wage hike calls across different regions and across

different sectors.

One proposal is to hike the minimum wage to P750 per day to be implemented on a national scale “regardless of location, size or industry classification;” another is to hike rates by P320; and one proposal specifically targetted significantly raising the wages of teachers.

While the BSP chief expressed support for wage hike calls among minimum-wage earners, he said other wage hike calls will need more careful thought as well as further calm and educated dialogue.

“I think the concerns of our workers are very real and need to be responded to, especially the lower wage workers. And this is precisely the reason why in the planning of the government they have budgeted for targeted subsidies,” Espenilla said at the BusinessMirror forum.

Asked about other specific wage hikes, however, the governor said it is a crucial for the government to “not give in to every demand.”

“That’s exactly what I was concerned about…We can always blame a lot of things but we have to look at this holistically because in the end if we are in a situation where we give in to all kinds of wage demands, that will in itself fuel inflation further down the road,” Espenilla said.

“And instead of looking at inflation moderating by next year we may be in danger of seeing inflation accelerate further in the coming years and we were already in that kind of situation in the 1980s. We don’t want to be back in that kind of scenario,” he added.

Not as bad as thought

Although Espenilla admitted that inflation will still likely breach the ceiling of the government’s 2 percent-to-4 percent target range for 2018, the Central Bank governor reiterated his confidence that inflation will normalize back to within 2 percent to 4 percent levels by 2019.

He also expressed satisfaction with the lower-than-expected May price growth.

Espenilla particularly said at the sidelines of the BusinessMirror Coffee Club Forum that inflation has yet to peak toward the third to fourth quarter of the year, but the acceleration of price growth seems to be “flatter” than earlier expected, and that the May inflation seems to indicate that inflation is actually losing momentum and speed.

In a statement issued separately on Tuesday morning, the governor also told the press that while the five-month average inflation is still a nudge off of their target range ceiling at 4.1 percent, inflation looks like it is “not going to be as bad as some might think.”

“Inflation slowed down in the NCR [National Capital Region]. Month-on-month seasonally adjusted inflation has also continued to decelerate. It helps that oil prices seem to have peaked and food price inflation is also slowing down,” Espenilla told reporters.

BSP not letting its guard down

The BSP, however, is apparently not sitting on its laurels even after the recent inflation assessment, saying it will keep a close watch on inflation developments down the line.

“On the other hand, inflation is still accelerating outside NCR. Core inflation is slightly higher at 3.6 percent,” Espenilla said.

“The MB [Monetary Board] will consider what further adjustments are necessary to firmly anchor inflationary expectations and ensure that the inflation target will be achieved in 2019,” he added.

In their latest monetary-policy setting meeting in May, Espenilla let out his first policy rate hike as BSP governor by raising the BSP’s main interest rates by 25 basis points.

The BSP earlier said the rationale behind the rate hike is to curb excessive inflationary pressures down the line.

“…the BSP is taking certain measures and the most recent measure is the increase in the policy rate by 25 basis points and that is always something that is on the table for the BSP because we are very mindful of coming back to the inflation target,” Espenilla said in the

BusinessMirror Forum.

The BSP MB is scheduled to meet anew to set monetary policy on June 21.