Pangilinan prods government to ensure affordable rice supply, warns vs price fixing

Opposition Senator Francis Pangilinan prodded the Duterte government Tuesday to ensure affordable rice supply would reach intended beneficiaries from the low income sector following the delivery in the market of rice imported by the National Food Authority (NFA).

In a statement, Pangilinan pointed out that this early, the NFA had appealed to the public against hoarding to allow other consumers to buy the cheap rice.

The Senator suggested that authorities should also be on guard against possible illegal diversion and repacking of rice to be sold to the commercial market at higher prices.

He notes that the quantity of the delivered imported grains has certainly made hoarders and profiteers on the lookout anew for their illegal activities.

“This manipulation of rice stocks results in lack of supply, higher prices, and hungry Filipinos,” Pangilinan warned, adding that with such a situation lurking, “the government can proactively nip this in the bud” by seeking the help of the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation in the conduct of raids and inspection of rice warehouses.

“Instead of going after the ‘tambays,’ the PNP would have better use for its force by guarding the Filipino’s staple food to make sure that they are available in the market at prices affordable to ordinary Filipinos,” he added.