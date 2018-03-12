Pampanga governor wants training for women empowerment strengthened

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda instructed the Provincial Manpower Training Center (PMTC) to strengthen and broaden the training program for the empowerment of women, especially those in the marginalized sector.

The lady governor emphasized the value of women, saying their role is not limited to household chores and taking care of their husband and children.

“Empowered women should explore outside the four corners of their homes. There is more we can do to help our families and society as well,” Pineda said.

Pineda added wives should work hand in hand with their husbands in building a happy and financially stable family.

“Speaking of practicality, both parents should work to sustain the needs of their family. Nowadays, the cost of living is very expensive. Women can share some of the financial burden. Men should allow their wives to work,” the governor said.

The governor announced that the PMTC is open to all Kapampangan women who are interested in learning or upgrading their skills.

The Public Employment Service Office will also help them seek jobs based on their skills.

She also mentioned the livelihood programs of Pampanga under the Provincial Cooperative and Entrepreneurial Development Office.

“The women’s sector is not weak. Being a woman is not a struggle. Being a woman is a privilege. We should be proud of being a woman,” she added.