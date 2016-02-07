Pampanga backs move to decongest Metro Manila

THE provincial government gave its full support for the decongestion of Metro Manila to improve the quality of life in the metropolis, as well as boost the investment and spur further economic development in Central Luzon and other parts of the country.

Earlier, John D. Forbes, senior adviser of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, was quoted as saying that Metro Manila is at risk of becoming uninhabitable owing to vehicular traffic congestion, as the annual new-car growth is expected to increase to 500,000 by 2020. Some 60 percent of all motor vehicles in the country are in Metro Manila.

Pampanga Gov. Lilia G. Pineda is supporting the advocacy of the Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (PCCII) to decongest Metro Manila for the sake of the country.

To institutionalize the support, the provincial board approved Resolution 3769, supporting the decongestion of Metro Manila and referred it to President Aquino and Congress for their consideration.

It could be recalled that on December 16, 2013, the PCCII launched the advocacy to decongest Metro Manila, pointing out that in the event of a major disaster, the metropolis’ destruction may place the entire country out of business and financially dislocated.

The decongestion of Metro Manila is a preventive move that aims to relocate vital public and private offices, investments and physical resources to be scattered appropriately in the 16 regions of the country.

“If investments and resources are spread out from Metro Manila, Central Luzon and the rest of the country, it will generate economic activities that would provide the people job opportunities and other means of livelihood, thereby improving their quality of life,” the resolution also said.