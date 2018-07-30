Palace warns Boracay casino firms: Don’t push it

MALACAÑANG issued a stern warning on Monday against those who would insist on building casino resorts on Boracay, saying that “no private entity should test the political will of the President.”

Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. made the statement after an official from the Leisure and Resorts World Corp. (LRWC), the local partner of Macau’s Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., said the company’s casino resort is “on track” to open in 2021 despite the six-month closure of Boracay.

Roque also reminded LRWC that the provisional license to operate a casino resort in Boracay that it obtained from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. does not necessarily mean that it can set up shop on the island.

“I would hope they will respect that as part of the Executive branch’s power, noting that the provisional license is not a license itself. It is conditional. It is provisional. It is subject to happening of conditions, which will never be fulfilled because the President has said that he will not allow it,” he said.

Roque echoed Tourism Secretary Bernadette Fatima Romulo Puyat’s statement to the BusinessMirror over the weekend. Romulo Puyat said the President has not changed his mind about keeping casinos out of the country’s popular tourist destination.

She also said only hotels and resorts accredited by the Department of Tourism (DOT) will be allowed to reopen on October 26.

“The President recently reiterated to the DOT his earlier position against the entry of casino operators in Boracay. This is in line with the desire of the DOT and tourism stakeholders in Boracay to further develop the island as a sustainable and family-oriented destination,” Romulo Puyat said.

She said she asked the President to clarify the issue again last Friday (July 27): “I confirmed it with the President, and his stand is, ‘there would be no casinos in Boracay.’ The President’s stand has not changed.”

Casinos that had been operating in Boracay prior to its closure were the Movenpick Resort and Spa and the Crown Regency Resort and Convention Center.

‘Iffy’ timetable

Despite its pronouncement that it is on track to open its casino resort by 2021, LRWC could not say if construction would push through this year.

LRWC Vice President Katrina Nepomuceno said the closure of the island gives the company time to complete necessary items running on a resort, including the master plan for the 23-hectare area.

Nepomuceno, however, said there is still no definite timetable for the components of the resort.

The company earlier said the $500-million integrated gaming resort will “redefine” the standards of luxury resorts in the country with the bulk of its gross floor area allocated for premium hotel rooms and other amenities like wellness centers, bars, lounges and fine-dining restaurants.

The LRWC official said at least three hotels are being eyed for the property when it opens.