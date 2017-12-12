Palace to address security concerns before it allows entry of China Telecom

Malacañang on Tuesday vowed to look into security concerns raised over the entry of a Chinese telecommunications company intended to challenge the duopoly of local players Globe Telecom Inc. and PLDT Inc.

Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. admitted there are security issues that must be addressed in allowing Beijing-based China Telecommunications Corp. to operate the third telecom carrier in the country. “Well, as far as security considerations are concerned, we will look into that because there are really concerns overall on cybersecurity, in general,” he said in a news briefing.

Beijing selected China Telecom to challenge the PLDT-Globe duopoly, according to Presidential Communications Secretary Martin M. Andanar. He said China Telecom has to find a local partner to be able to operate in the country.

President Duterte in November offered to China the privilege to field the third telecom carrier in the country. The offer was made to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during their bilateral meeting a day after the Southeast Asian summit.

Although the entry of a third telecom carrier from China was lauded by the competition body, it earned backlash from a number of former security officials and research groups. IBON Foundation, for one, said the entry of a Chinese telco might compromise national security.

Citing a 2006 study on the United States telco industry by the US National Academy of Sciences, telecom service is crucial to national security, as it covers natural disaster, homeland security and transmission of vital intelligence. As a result, potential risks arise from being too dependent on overseas sources for innovation, technologies, applications and services.

Asked why the offer was limited to China, Roque said: “Well, I guess…it was brought up in bilateral negotiations between the Philippines and China. And the eventual player that was chosen by China, China Telecom, without a doubt, is one of the biggest in the world, and, of course, we want to avail the fact that we’re very proximate to China.”

He also admitted the President’s close relations with China played a crucial role in his decision to offer to Beijing the privilege to operate the third telecom carrier in the country. “It was a political decision of the President to offer it to a Chinese company intended, I guess, also to strengthen our bilateral ties, with the fact that given the huge telecom market in China, Chinese companies ought to have already technical know-how in providing competent and reliable telecom services,” he said.

The Palace official added that opening the telecom industry to foreign investors is not a simple task, as it will not only require the further liberalization of the sector, but also overcoming domestic challenges.

“Take note that we are still in the process of hearing a case involving the frequencies that were awarded to what should have been the third player, and the buyers of that frequency are still challenging before the Supreme Court now whether the [Philippine] Competition Commission [PCC] can even look into the merger,” Roque said.

He was referring to the ongoing court battle between the PCC and Globe and PLDT. The PCC asked the High Court to stop Globe and PLDT from completing its purchase of San Miguel Corp.’s telecom assets until the competition body has finished reviewing the P69.1-billion transaction.

“It would not be as simple as it seems. There will be legal challenges, but we are confident we can overcome all these challenges, because, after all, it is our commitment to provide viable public service in the telecom industry to the Filipino people,” Roque said.