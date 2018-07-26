Palace tags P90-million fund for info drive on draft federal charter

MALACAÑANG said on Thursday they have identified at least P90 million to fund a massive information drive to promote the proposed draft Federal Constitution of the President’s Consultative Committee (Con-com).

Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. confirmed in a briefing in Zamboanga Sibugay that the President will create an intergovernmental task force to disseminate the output of the Con-com nationwide, noting that the surveys have shown that the overwhelming majority still do not know much about federalism.

“Well, I can confirm that there is an intergovernmental task force created and we have met already; this was last… if I’m not mistaken, two days ago,” Roque said. “We have accepted the challenge, and we will embark on this massive dissemination drive.”

Con-com Chairman and former Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno first announced that the President will be forming in a few days the task force to be headed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Roque.

Roque also noted that they have identified initially a “little budget” for the dissemination of the Con-com-crafted draft Federal Constitution.

Asked how much the budget is, he said the initial amount is at P90 million, of which P50 million may come from the savings of Con-com, while the P40 million is the one they initially identified for the budget.

Also, out of the P40 million, P10 million will go to the Presidential Communications

Operations Office for production of materials.

“Well, you know, the one identified so far—and to be candid about it—is an initial P40 million but only P30 million can be used because P10 million will go to PCOO and then apparently, the Consultative [Committee] has savings of about P50 million, but they are not sure how they can actually spend it, because the life of the Consultative [Committee] is about to end this August,” he said.

Under Executive Order 10, Con-com’s life is set to end on August 19, six months from the date of convening on February 19.

“So they are finding a way to be able to use the remaining funds of the Consultative [Committee] for dissemination purposes,” said Roque.

The intergovernmental task force has already met and initially agreed on a strategy to bring down the dissemination level to the level of barangay.

This developed after top business leaders and analysts observed the President’s lack of determination to shift the country to a federal system in his third State of the Nation Address.

In his Sona on Monday, the President did not prioritize the push for federalism nor did he formally endorse the draft of the proposed Con-com despite expectations for him to do so. Notably, he also thanked Puno and former Senate President Aquilino Q. Pimentel Jr., for their contribution in crafting the proposed constitution, which the committee formally submitted to the President first time on July 9.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the National Union of Career Executive Service Officers Inc. also endorsed the draft constitution.