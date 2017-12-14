Palace suspends government work on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2018

Malacañang has suspended government work on December 26 and January 2, 2018, to give state employees the opportunity to celebrate the Yuletide season with their families and loved ones.

Through Memorandum Circular 37, Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea called off government work on December 26 and January 2, 2018, in order to allow employees to spend the holidays with their families and loved ones.

The work suspension covers government employees in all agencies, including government-owned and -controlled corporations, government financial institutions, state universities and colleges, local government units and other instrumentalities of the government.

The memorandum, however, does not apply to those whose functions cover the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness and response to disasters and calamities and performance of other vital services.

On the other hand, Malacañang left to the respective management of private companies the discretion to suspend work. The same instruction was given to independent bodies of the government.