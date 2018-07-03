Palace sets pre-SONA 2018 forum at PICC 

SIX Cabinet clusters are set to present their respective policies and programs implemented during the second year of the Duterte administration in a series of forums this month in preparation for the President’s 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Dubbed “Tatak ng Pagbabago,” the month-long pre-SONA 2018 campaign will start on Friday, July 6, at the Philippine International Convention Center, Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said.

The first forum titled “Tatak ng Pag-unlad” will feature the economic cluster and infrastructure cluster.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III and Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar will present the accomplishments and plans for their respective clusters.

The next forum, “Tatak ng Malasakit at Pagkakaisa,” on July 11 will highlight presentations on participatory governance cluster headed by Local Government Officer-In-Charge Secretary Eduardo M. Año and the Human Development and Poverty Reduction cluster headed by Social Welfare Acting Secretary Virginia N. Orogo.

On July 18, the third forum, “Tatak ng Katatagan,” will feature Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation, National Disaster Risk Resiliency cluster headed by Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu and the Security, Justice and Peace cluster headed by Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana.

Each session will include an open forum with select secretaries of each cluster. The series of forum is done in coordination of the Office of the Cabinet Secretary and the Presidential Communication Operations Office.