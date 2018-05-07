Palace: Policies in place vs debt trap, red tape

MALACAÑANG on Monday insisted firm policies are in place against falling into a debt trap, as warned by a lender; and errant public officials. As if to emphasize, President Duterte also issued on Monday a deadline for a bureaucrat’s response to any request or inquiry from the public.

In a news briefing, Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. pointed to the President’s policy on dealing with other states, and on dealing with public officials and their penchant for traveling abroad.

Roque first cited Duterte’s independent foreign policy as helping the government realize its goals under the Chief Executive’s “Build, Build, Build” slogan.

Roque issued this statement following the Asian Development Bank’s warning that countries actively engaged in China’s “Belt and Road” initiative (BRI) may fall into a debt trap. With an announced investment as high as $8 trillion, BRI is a massive trade and infrastructure project that aims to link Asia, Europe and Africa, covering at least 68 countries.

The ADB warns countries undertaking “unsustainable borrowing” to fund infrastructure projects under the BRI. Roque added the government sees no problem with the ADB’s warning.

He said China is not solely the source of funds being used for ushering in the country’s “golden age of infrastructure.”

“What is good with the President’s foreign policy is [that] China and Japan are competing in not just lending us money but also in giving us grants,” Roque said. “What [happened] when we had the independent foreign policy is that we became friends [to] all of the countries in Asia, not just China, but also Russia and India.”

Troubles

THE BRI is seen as a key program to connect regions and the broad integration and cooperation across countries in Asia.

However, ADB President Takehiko Nakao said in a briefing during the 51st ADB Annual Meeting last week that there will be “trouble in repayment,” “if countries borrow too much for certain infrastructure without looking seriously at the viability and feasibility.”

“We should consider debt sustainability very carefully,” Nakao said. Earlier, too, the International Monetary Fund already raised concerns that the BRI can lead to a “problematic” increase in debt. Hence, the international lender of last resort recommended a careful management of financing terms is critical, especially for countries where public debt is already high.

Likewise, the Center for Global Development concluded in its March report that 23 countries are at a risk of debt distress due to additional financing related to the BRI. The US-based think tank added that eight of these countries are at the “highest risk.”

“In all ‘highest-risk’ countries, the proportion of external debt that is owed to China and its banks will rise, sometimes dramatically, under the Belt and Road Initiative,” the report read.

These eight countries include Lao PDR, Maldives, Djibouti, Montenegro, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

Home front

ALSO on Monday Malacañang issued Memorandum Circular (MC) 44, directing all government agencies, including government-owned and -controlled corporations, to respond to all public requests and concerns within 15 days from receipt thereof.

Dated May 4, MC 44, a copy of which was issued to reporters on Monday, covered government offices or agencies performing frontline services as defined in Republic Act (RA) 9845, or the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007.

“Frontline services” under the law is defined as the process or transaction between clients and government agencies involving applications for any privilege, right, permit, reward, license, concession or for any modification, renewal or extension of the enumerated applications and or requests which are acted upon in the ordinary course of business of the agency or office concerned.

The memorandum also cited RA 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, which provides that all public officials and employees shall within 15 working days from receipt thereof, respond to letters, telegrams or other means of communications sent by the public and that the reply must contain the action taken on the request.

“Whereas the State shall provide the means to strengthen the people’s channel of communication to the government by promoting and emphasizing the importance of responsive and service-oriented government agencies and instrumentalities, with the objective of fostering transparency and accountability,” the memorandum read.

Probe

ON May 7 Roque said the President will investigate the controversy involving the interim president of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), who spent more than half a million pesos for travel last year, when the agency tallied a loss of nearly P9 billion.

The Commission on Audit (COA) said in its April 18 report that PhilHealth Officer in Charge Celestina Ma. Jude de la Serna incurred P627,000 travel expenses in the same year that the PhilHealth tallied a net loss of P8.920 billion. In 2016 the agency incurred a loss of P251 million.

Aside from the travel expenses, the COA also flagged the P143,881 worth of allowances, which all had notices of disallowances.

The COA also noted that it also asked de la Serna to explain the money she spent for video conferences amounting to P152,000. Roque promised that the cleansing of the ranks in the PhilHealth will be given priority.

“The priority of the President is to give universal health care,” he said. “And if there will be no cleansing of the ranks in PhilHealth, the universal health care [goal] will not be realized.” Following the resignation of Dr. Hildegardes C. Dineros, the PhilHealth board of directors voted de la Serna to her position in April 2017. Prior to her appointment to the Philhealth board representing overseas Filipino migrant workers, de la Serna served as chief of two hospitals in Bohol.

De la Serna’s father, Victor, was President Duterte’s law professor. He was later on appointed by the President as a member of the consultative committee tasked to review the 1987 Constitution.