Palace okays giving away of soldiers’ unoccupied housing

PRESIDENT Duterte has signed Joint Resolution 2 authorizing the National Housing Authority (NHA) to distribute unawarded and unoccupied housing units of uniformed personnel to other qualified beneficiaries.

The resolution was approved by the President on May 9, but the copy was released to the media only on Wednesday.

The joint resolution was passed by the Senate as Senate Joint Resolution 8 on December 11, 2017, and adopted by the House of Representatives as an amendment to the House Joint Resolution 15 on January 17.

The housing units to be distributed include:

■ Those that are unawarded;

■ Awarded housing units that are not yet occupied and whose ownership and possession have been surrendered by their respective awardees in favor of another unit in another housing project; and

■ Housing units whose respective awards were cancelled by reason of default in the payment of amortization or for any violation of the terms and conditions of the individual loan agreement in accordance with the existing laws.

NHA is also directed in the joint resolution to convene within 60 days from the approval of the joint resolution to formulate rules and regulations necessary to ensure efficient award of the housing units.

“Whereas, the housing need faced by the country is too huge to be ignored and it will, without doubt, serve public good and welfare if the aforestated housing units in the AFP/PNP/BFP/BJMP/Bucor Housing Projects are awarded by the NHA other low-salaried government employees and other qualified beneficiaries, giving priority to those belonging to the lowest 30 percent of the urban income-earners, consistent with its mandate,” the joint resolution stated.

The joint resolution further noted that the Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022 had pegged the housing needs from 2011 to 2016 at an estimated 5.55 million units, with some 16 percent living in unacceptable housing and anotther 8.83 percent living in doubled-up households in acceptable housing despite the efforts of key shelter agencies.

The housing need is expected to increase to 6.8 million units from 2017 to 2022—including an increase in inventory losses due to households affected by natural calamities and project-affected families due to expected accelerated infrastructure spending, the resolution read.

Notwithstanding the huge need, “the Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022 cites limited appropriations as one of the challenges faced by the housing sector,” the resolution pointed out.