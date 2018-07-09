Palace insists: Duterte exiting with new Charter

PRESIDENT Duterte will step down as early as 2019 once a new Constitution is ratified in a plebiscite and a transition leader is elected, Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said on Monday, in an apparent bid to ease anxiety over the silence of the Constitutional Committee’s (Con-com) draft on the incumbent’s term limits.

Roque made this announcement after Duterte said in a Cabinet meeting on Monday that he met with the Con-com and asked them to revise the transitory provision according to his wish that a transitory leader be elected by the people.

Under the Transitory Provisions of the new Charter, the Federal Transition Commission—which Con-com proposed to be headed by the President—is tasked to organize and reorganize and fully establish the federal government and the governments of the federated regions in accordance with the Constitution, among others.

“He [the President] announced that he wants to have a provision that a transition leader be elected and that he is willing to step down once the new Constitution is approved,” Roque told reporters, adding that the Cabinet members were shocked and saddened because this is the first time that Duterte formally voiced out that he wanted to cut his term short until 2019.

Asked why the President made such a request, Roque said Duterte sought to dispel suspicion over his alleged ill motives in pushing for Charter change, and that the President said it so himself—he is already “tired.”

“He said he was very tired, he’s old and maybe electing a transition leader would enable a younger leader to take over,” Roque said in a mix of English and Filipino.

He also said that there might be a term overlap between Duterte and the newly elected transitional leader.

Con-com review

In a statement, Con-com Spokesman Conrado I. Generoso said the Con-com will review and revise the transitory provisions according to the President’s instructions.

He also said that the President said in his meeting with Con-com members that he is approving and endorsing the draft constitution en toto “except for request to amend transitory provision to provide for a elected president during transition.”

Con-com Chairman and retired Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno said he expects the plebiscite to happen in mid-2019 if Congress can finish studying their proposed draft

Federal Constitution.

Roque said the President will also be asking the congressional leaders if they can adopt the same transitory provision.

Although the President cannot compel Congress to honor his wish, Roque thinks Duterte’s congressional allies will honor a clear statement from the President.

Reelection after 2022?

Controversy has arisen on whether the President will be allowed to seek reelection under the new Charter.

The Con-com earlier issued a statement ,saying there is no provision banning the President from being reelected once the shift to federal system takes place, as it would be “discriminatory” and “undemocratic.”

However, on Friday the President first

asked Con-com and the Congress to include a provision that will make him stop being president during transition.

The proposed Federal Constitution by Con-com is expected to be endorsed by the President in his State of the Nation Address on July 23.

Role for IPs welcomed

A party-list lawmaker representing indigenous peoples (IP), meanwhile, lauded the Con-com’s decision providing seats in the Legislative department for IPs under the federal form of government.

ANAC-IP Rep. Jose Panganiban, Jr. made a statement after Con-Com, which reviewed the 1987 Constitution, recognized the welfare and rights of IPs, particularly the provision mandating that seats be reserved for IPs in the Legislative department under Article VII of the draft Charter.

“The provision in the new Charter setting aside seats in the Legislative department for

IPs is good news, as IPs are under-represented,” he said.

Article VII-Legislative Department, Section 5(d) of the draft Charter states that “for three consecutive terms following the ratification of this Constitution, one half of the seats set aside for parties voted under the proportional representation system shall be reserved for labor, peasant, urban poor, indigenous peoples and fisherfolk groups, provided that they organize themselves as parties or coalitions of parties. The other half of the total seats allocated for proportional representation shall be open to all other political parties or coalitions thereof.”

The 22-member Con-Com that formally convened in February this year unanimously approved the draft Constitution last week.

Meanwhile, Panganiban urged the government and Congress to the adopt the proposal requiring representatives from the marginalized sector, IPs and environmental advocates in the Commission on Human Rights. The proposals were not included in the

Con-com’s approved draft.

Panganiban also vowed to hold consultative meetings with indigenous peoples groups and legal experts to determine whether specific provisions in the draft Constitution should be strengthened or added.

“Aside from the regional consultations that the Con-com will hold, we plan to conduct separate consultations with our constituency,” said Panganiban.

“This will be crucial in ensuring that the expectations of IPs are aligned with the whole process of changing the Constitution, and will serve as our guide as we convene the constituent assembly,” he added.