Palace defends Calida on security firm’s contracts

Malacañang has defended Solicitor General Jose C. Calida, who is currently in hot water for his family’s alleged deals with several government agencies.

Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said it does not see conflict of interest if Calida’s family business, Vigilant Investigative and Security Agency Inc., bagged contracts with different government agencies, such as the National Parks Development Committee, National Anti-Poverty Commission and the National Economic and Development Authority.

In a statement last Saturday, the Office of the Solicitor General spokesman, Hector Calilung, said Calida resigned as chairman and president of Vigilant before assuming office.

“My reading of the Constitution and the anti-graft law supports the conclusion made by the SolGen that there is no conflict of interest. He resigned all his corporate posts before he became SolGen, and I don’t think mere ownership of stocks certificates is prohibited by the Constitution,” Roque said.

Roque added the prohibition covers cabinet members who directly or indirectly practice any other profession, participate in any business or be financially interested in any contract or with any franchise or special privilege granted by the government or any subdivision agency or instrumentality thereof, including government-owned and -controlled corporations or their subsidiaries.

He said the issue broke out obviously because of the people hurt with Calida’s success when the Supreme Court granted his quo warranto petition nullifying Maria Lourdes A. Sereno’s appointment as Chief Justice.

“I think mere stock ownership is not prohibited for as long as you declare it in your SALN [Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth]. And right now, the situation for SolGen Calida is he acknowledged that he has stock ownership, but he is not exercising any management powers in the company. The shares of which are still owned by his family, and he has not entered into any contract with his own office, the Office of the Solicitor General,” Roque said.