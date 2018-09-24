Palace claims wide support for drug war, cites SWS poll

DESPITE efforts to discredit the success of the Duterte administration’s drug war, the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey results showing the majority of Filipinos satisfied with the drug war is a “testament” that it continues to enjoy the broad support of people, Malacañang said.

Almost 8 in 10 Filipinos are satisfied with the drug campaign, according to the SWS survey results released on Sunday.

Among the 1,200 adults who answered the survey conducted from June 27 to 30, at least 78 percent said they were satisfied with the government’s crackdown on illegal drugs, while 13 percent were dissatisfied and 9 percent were undecided.

This resulted in a net satisfaction rating of +65, or “very good,” which is also 1 point above the net satisfaction rating recorded by SWS in March 2018.

“We welcome the latest Social Weather Stations survey showing 78 percent satisfaction with the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs,” Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said in a statement. “Filipinos aspire for a crime-free society which can be realized by stopping the spread of criminality and fighting the scourge of drugs.”

When SWS first did a survey on the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs, it resulted in an excellent +76 and reached its peak in December 2017 at an excellent +77.

The lowest rating of +63 was recorded in September last year.

Net satisfaction was also lowest in the Visayas, falling by 12 points from very good +69 in March 2018 to +57 this June.

It also recorded the highest in Mindanao, increasing by 3 points from the excellent +81 in March to +84 in June.

Net satisfaction also remained “very good” in Metro Manila and Balance Luzon, increasing by 2 and 5 points, respectively.

The release of the survey results came days after the International Peoples’ Tribunal handed down a guilty verdict against Duterte for human-rights violations.

Malacanang has since dismissed the verdict, saying it was a “sham decision” and a “useless piece of propaganda” by the Philippine Left.

Complaints have also been lodged against President Duterte for Crimes Against Humanity at the International Criminal Court.

Drive vs ‘tambay’ scored

Meanwhile, 3 in 5 Filipinos, or 60 percent. agreed that the arrest of idlers (tambay) by the police is a violation of their human rights, data from the SWS survey results showed.

Of the 1,200 adults surveyed from June 27 to 30, at least 26 percent said they disagree that the arrest was a human-rights violation, while 14 percent were undecided.

Because of this, net satisfaction rating yielded +34, which was classified as strong by SWS.

Fifty-eight percent also said the police do not discriminate by class when arresting tambay while 68 percent were worried about being arrested for loitering. Also, 9 out of 10 Filipinos, or 92 percent, also do not know anyone who has been arrested for loitering.

The net agreement that Oplan Tambay was a violation of human rights was also the highest in Mindanao, at strong +48, followed by the Visayas at strong +32, Metro Manila at strong +30 and Balance Luzon at moderate +29.

Reacting to the survey results, Malacañang said the matter has already been clarified when the President said he did not order the arrest of tambay for loitering. The clarification was necessary after the President drew flak with the arrest of several males in urban poor communities who were detained simply for being shirtless.

“Authorities then issued guidelines that they would not bring to the police station those without violations,” Roque said. The violations pertain to local ordinances, such as drinking in public, public disorder, smoking in no-smoking zones and littering, among others.