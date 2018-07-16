PAL ups the ante with XWB Airbus plane flying from Europe in just 13, not 15 hours

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) brought home its first A350-900XWB (extra-wide body) plane, the first of six A350s it ordered this year in what it describes as a bid to introduce another level of comfortable flying on the longest nonstop route by a Philippine carrier.

The plane landed smoothly at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, under gray skies and rainy spells.

The passengers applauded heartily, either from relief for the 13-hour nonstop flight, or because the pilot, Capt. Emmanuel Generoso, steered the plane uneventfully, from takeoff in Blagnac Airport, France, to landing in Manila.

The delegation that fetched the plane was led by Jaime J. Bautista, president and chief operations officer, who accepted the A350—the airline’s new flagship—in ceremonies on Saturday at the Airbus Delivery Center in France, with airline and media guests in attendance.

“Let us thank God for the safe trip. This aircraft is a game changer in the industry with their unexcelled comfort, spacious cabin, greater range and lower operating costs,” Bautista said.

Manila to New York

The A350 will start is first direct flight from Manila to New York and Manila to London in October, following several regional flights to acclimatize the crew.

From Blagnac Airport in Toulouse, the course took the A350, flying at an altitude of 41,000 to 43,000 feet to Germany, Poland, Belarus, the vast expanse of Russia, Mongolia, and China’s continents and on to the South China Sea and Manila. The flight covered a total of six countries in 13 hours, which is shorter by two hours from the previous route from Europe.

The only drawback in the entire flight was the unavoidable turbulence over the Ural Mountains when the entire plane skips, shakes and quivers for long minutes.

The Urals—the boundary between Europe and Asia—stretches for 1,500 miles from the Arctic Ocean down to central Russia, where the Ural River flows.

There was also a brief bout of turbulence over southern China as the plane headed toward Luzon via the South China Sea.

“Had the plane taken the previous route via the Mediterranean, crossing about 20 individual airspaces from Italy, all the way to Vietnam, the flight would have taken 15 hours,” according to Jose E. L. Perez de Tagle, vice president for Corporate Communications.

He said PAL had previous arrangements going through Italy, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, India, Burma, Thailand, Vietnam and several other countries, which is more time-consuming.

Tagle recalled having a hard time seeking permits to cross the Russian airspace from the communist authorities, who gave their nod—temporarily—in 2015, before the final bilateral agreement was forged.

“It was a difficult undertaking talking with the Russians to get the go-signal to cross their airspace because of the heavy-handed bureaucracy,” Tagle said, adding PAL will also be crossing part of the Polar region from Manila to New York, which is under Russian control.

“Many of the Russian airspaces have sensitive military installations,” he said, which could partly explain their reluctance to give permits, including the usual expenses associated with any complicated agreement.

He added that the shorter route would be a permanent route once the Manila to Paris flight commences, including possibly to Moscow, which has been under study, according to Bautista.

Flight PAL 2003 carried 80 PAL executives, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines check pilot and technical men, extra crew members and media persons as it landed in Manila on Sunday.

Two Naia firetrucks showered the plane on either side with blasts of water cannon salute it entered the tarmac.

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Eric Schulz cited “the strong working partnership between Philippine Airlines and Airbus through the years.”

PAL’s A350 aims to set a new standard by allowing the flag carrier to fly nonstop almost halfway around the world on the longest routes ever to be served by a Philippine carrier.

The A350 can fly up to 8,000 nautical miles (14,800 km) and boasts a quieter cabin with up to four times less noise, making it the quietest twin-aisle aircraft to date.

Philippine Airlines flights to the US and Europe will get a major boost, as the A350 will be deployed on the nonstop Manila-New York JFK and Manila-London Heathrow routes by the end of October 2018.

Services to other points in North America and Europe are expected to follow as more aircraft join the fleet over the next 12 months, including possible routes to Seattle, Chicago and a point in Western Europe.

PAL has placed six firm orders for Airbus A350-900s, and options for an additional six A350-1000. Four A350-900 are to be delivered in 2018, and the other two are slated for delivery in mid-2019.