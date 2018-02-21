PAL to shelve Naia 2 upgrade when P350-billion project gets off the ground

The proposal of legacy carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) to develop the second terminal of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) will have to take a “back seat” in favor of a larger plan to develop the whole airport complex by a “super consortium.”

Jaime J. Bautista, the carrier’s president, said that while his group is still in discussion with stakeholders for the development of the Naia Terminal 2, the P20-billion proposal of the group will have to make way for the P350-billion unsolicited offer of the Naia super consortium.

“We are still in discussion, but when the consortium takes over, they will have to work with Pagcor. So, yes, it will have to take a back seat for now,” he said, referring to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

The two groups were at loggerheads over the lease of a portion of Nayong Pilipino in Pasay City, which the carrier wanted to develop. The carrier’s proposed Naia 2 annex is designed to handle 12 million to 15 million passengers per year, and would be able to serve 12 to 17 wide-bodied and single-aisle jets. It will also include multilevel parking for 1,000 vehicles, a new cargo terminal and ground service facilities.

On the other hand, the Naia super consortium’s P350-billion proposal involves expanding and interconnecting the existing terminals of the Naia, upgrading airside facilities, and developing commercial facilities to increase airline and airport efficiencies, enhance passenger comfort and experience and improve public perception of the Naia as the country’s premier international gateway.

The plan is divided into two phases.

The first one involves the improvements and expansion of terminals in the current Naia land area. Terminal capacity should reach 65 million passengers annually, or double the current capacity of the Naia.

Roughly P100 billion will be allocated for the first phase of the project, which should go on for about 48 months.

The second phase, on the other hand, involves the development of an additional runway, taxiways, passenger terminals and associated support infrastructure.

Toward the end of the second phase of the proposed program, the capacity of the Naia should reach the 100-million-passenger mark. The proposal also includes a people mover that would link all three terminals and connect the Naia to the existing mass-transport system in Metro Manila, as well as an option for a third runway.

Members of the Naia Superconsortium include: Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp., Alliance Global Group Inc., Asia’s Emerging Dragon Corp., Filinvest Development Corp., JG Summit Holdings Inc. and Metro Pacific Investments Corp.