PAL stares at $50-million loss from Boracay charter operations

PIONEERING flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) may have to forego at least $50 million (P2.6 billion) in revenue from its charter operations in China and South Korea, following the announced six-month closure of Boracay Island.

In a phone interview with the BusinessMirror last year, PAL President and COO Jaime J. Bautista said, “We earned $100 million from our charter operations,” adding, “we have the same number of charter flights this year.”

President Duterte has approved the closure of the popular resort-island from April 26 to October 26, 2018, ostensibly to make way for its rehabilitation.

PAL has 28 charter flights per week to Kalibo from China and South Korea: Beijing to Kalibo (three times a week), Busan-Kalibo (four times weekly), Chengdu-Kalibo (four times weekly), Nanjing-Kalibo (three times weekly), Seoul/Incheon-Kalibo (14 times weekly). The carrier also has charter flights between Taipei, Taiwan and Kalibo, but the frequency varies, usually two times per week, and there are occasional flights from Hangzhou to Kalibo. A six-month closure of Boracay means half of PAL’s scheduled charter flights to and from Boracay for the year may be canceled.

But Bautista was quick to point out that the total financial impact of Boracay’s closure on PAL has yet to be fully quantified. “I’m still asking our staff to finish their computations, as I have to present this to the board.” Yet he is hopeful that the island’s closure won’t make a big dent on the airline’s entire finances for 2017. “Profitability will be affected only if we are not able to transfer passengers to other destinations,” he explained.

Listed firm PAL Holdings Inc. posted a net income loss of P3.2 billion in the third quarter of 2017, widening by 63 percent from its net income loss in the same period in 2016. In a text message, PAL Vice President for Marketing Ria C. Domingo said they have launched a marketing effort to encourage their Chinese and Korean clients to go instead to Cebu, Palawan, Dumaguete, Davao, Siargao, Coron and Batanes.

Last year PAL carried 950,000 passengers to Kalibo and Caticlan. Assuming 70 percent of the passengers went to Boracay, Bautista said, at least 332,500 of the airline’s passengers will be impacted by the six-month closure this year.

For Cebu Pacific Airways (CEB), “over 200,000” of its passengers will be affected by the six-month closure of the island, said Charo Logara Lagamon, the airline’s director for corporate communications. She added this figure “includes charters and foreigners on connecting flights.”

She said that canceled/foregone charters from China account for “roughly 20 percent of CEB passengers from mainland China.” She couldn’t reveal the exact figure yet, however.

CEB has 16 daily flights between Manila and Caticlan; one daily Cebu-Caticlan; one daily Clark-Caticlan; and two times a week Kalibo-Manila, and Cebu-Incheon.

PAL, CEB and AirAsia Philippines recently announced a massive scale-down in their flight operations to Kalibo and Caticlan. Air Juan has canceled all its flights between Caticlan and Tagbilaran, Cuyo and Busuanga.