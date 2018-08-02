Pagcor to solons: We’ll follow Palace policy on Bora casinos

THE Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) has assured lawmakers that it will follow the Palace’s directive to deny licenses for casinos on Boracay Island even after the six-month rehabilitation of the world-acclaimed tourist haven.

At a hearing on the 2019 national budget, Pagcor Chairman Andrea Domingo denied that her agency was cooperating in the continued creation of a Chinese-owned casino on Boracay. The Chinese gaming firm’s Philippine partner Leisure and Resorts World Corp. (LRWC) had earlier denied the scrapping of the project, a statement that was viewed in some quarters as going up despite President Duterte’s disapproval of casinos. But the LRWC official, Atty. Katrina Nepomuceno, has since clarified what she meant: that the land development and hotel plans are on target, subject to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and other regulatory approvals. She made no mention of the casino part of the development.

Macau-based Galaxy Entertainment Group partnered with Leisure Corp. and invested $500 million to develop a 23-hectare land in Barangay Manoc-Manoc, Boracay Island.

“[A]ng Pagcor, under sa office of the president, susundin po namin ang directive ng pangulo, so kung sinabi po niya na hindi pwede, hindi ho pwede [Pagcor, under the Office of the President, will follow the directive of the president, so if the President said it is not allowed, then it is not allowed],” she said, referring to the casino ban that Duterte had imposed. He reiterated the policy on Friday (July 27), according to Tourism Secretary Bernadette Fatima Romulo Puyat.

Domingo told congressmen that Pagcor saw no rules being broken when they gave the provisional license in March 2018, and stated that once there had been a change of directives and policy, they followed.

“Ayan naman po ang gaming eh, ‘yan ay hindi right, kundi privilege [That’s what gaming is about. It is not a right, but a privilege],” Domingo said. Although Pagcor assured the lawmakers they will follow the President’s policy, Domingo said they have yet to terminate the license.

Boracay was shut down in April 2018 for a rehabilitation project with the aim of cleaning the island. Earlier, Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu said the Boracay Island would be reopened to the public on October 26.

Meanwhile, in the same hearing, Pagcor Assistant Vice President Sharon Quintanilla said Pagcor’s total income increased to P67.60 billion in the first semester of 2018, higher than its total income of P59.85 billion in 2017. It aimed to generate an income of 68.93 billion for 2019.

“The highlights show that we are earning more while spending less,” Quintanilla said.