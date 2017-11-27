Pagcor licensing function for sale in draft EO

The draft executive order (EO) selling the assets of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), so the agency becomes a purely regulatory body, has already been submitted to Malacañang for the approval of President Duterte, the Department of Finance (DOF) said.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said the draft proposal includes the creation of an ad hoc special council distinct from the Privatization Management Office (PMO) that in the past handled the sale of government assets to private entities.

“We are working on it. We already submitted a draft EO to the President for privatizing Pagcor,” Dominguez told financial reporters.

The privatization council consists of representatives from the Office of the President, the DOF, the Governance Commission for Government-owned and -controlled corporations (GCG) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), among others.

Dominguez said the special council is necessary because privatizing the Pagcor involves the sale of the licensing function of the gaming agency.

“You know we have the PMO. But the Pagcor is a special case. It licenses that we are privatizing and it’s a little more technical than what the PMO can handle. So we said we will make a special privatization [council] separate from the PMO,” Dominguez explained.

In July the DOF said the privatization process would start in the fourth quarter this year to assess in full the asset holdings of the agency.

Pagcor operates at least 46 casinos nationwide. Its gross income as at end-September reached P42.379 billion, or an expansion by 11.14 percent, from the P38.130 billion posted in the same period last year.

Dominguez also said an initial batch of 17 casinos directly operated by the gaming agency will be privatized first. Most of these are outside Metro Manila.

The DOF anticipates completing the sale assessment of the 17 casinos by the end of the year. That process would enable the DOF to choose the best privatization method beneficial to the government.

Dominguez said the method of disposition could be through a lease agreement or by joint venture or some other mode.

According to Finance Undersecretary Karen G. Singson, it takes time to arrive at a proper assessment of the assets of Pagcor since different rates apply if casinos are run by a group or consortium.

The finance chief added that the push for the sale of Pagcor is being done so the agency can focus on its regulatory functions.

Duterte had said privatizing the Pagcor helps generate additional revenues for the government.

In a related development, the sale of state properties in the first nine months this year generated a total P554.442 million, the PMO said in a report to Dominguez.

Acting PMO Chief Gerard Chan said the entire amount was remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr), but excluded the authorized retention of funds worth P22.8 million.

The remitted amount includes cash dividends and other forms of revenue generated from previously unsold government assets.

In September the PMO turned over to the BTr a Land Bank of the Philippines check worth P289.485 million representing proceeds from the asset sale. This was the biggest remittance from the PMO thus far this year.

Chan said these were proceeds from the sale of government shares at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Finance Corp., as well as special cash dividend from Semirara Mining Corp.

The nine-month remittance also included lease proceeds from comprehensive agrarian reform program-covered landholdings, interest income and other asset sales.

In the July-to-December period last year, when the President assumed the office, the PMO generated asset sales worth P286.4 million.

The PMO would eventually remit a total P897 million last year to the BTr.

On December 6, 2000, then-President Joseph E. Estrada issued EO 323 creating the Privatization Council (PrC) and the PMO. The PrC is responsible for formulating policies and general guidelines on privatization issues.

The PMO remits proceeds from the disposition of assets of government-owned and -controlled corporations to the BTr on a monthly basis.