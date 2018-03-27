PACC to Duterte: Sanction DOJ prosecutors who dismissed drug raps vs Espinosa, Lim

The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) has recommended to President Duterte the imposition of preventive suspension of all Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors responsible for the dismissal of illegal-drug charges against several personalities, including Kerwin Espinosa and Peter Lim and other co-accused.

Aside from the recommendation of preventive suspension of the prosecutors, the PACC also sought for the approval of the President that an investigation be conducted for gross neglect and manifest partiality in the performance of duty that caused undue damage to the government and to subject the concerned public officials to lifestyle checks.

The recommendation was issued after the dismissal of the drug case against Espinosa and Lim. The resolution on the dismissal of the case was signed on December 20, 2017, but was only made public early this month.

In a news statement, PACC Chairman Dante Jimenez said the commission won’t take the dismissal of the drug case sitting down.

“Something is fishy,” Jimenez said. “Our mandate is to assist the Office of the President to investigate corrupt and erring public officials in relation to the performance of their duties, and this is exactly what we will do.”

Through PACC Commissioner and Spokesman Greco Belgica, the commission also secured a copy of the case filed on March 14 after the dismissal of the drug case.