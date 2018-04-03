P96-million road-facelift project in Valenzuela to finish this year

THE city government of Valenzuela will spend P96 million for the improvement of McArthur Highway to make it safe and beautiful.

The road facelift is by far the most expensive improvement project of Mayor Rexlon T. Gatchalian since 2013.

The funding for the multimillion-peso project would come from the local government, the Public Information Office (PIO) said.

The PIO said the Gatchalian administration intends to install additional lights and new high-definition closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) within the 6.7-kilometer stretch of this national road in the city.

The PIO said the MacArthur Highway improvement will benefit the five barangays of Marulas, Karuhatan, Malinta, Dalandanan and Malanday.

MacArthur Highway, formerly called Manila North Road, is one of the oldest and busiest major thoroughfares in the country.

The project is expected to finish this year.

The PIO said that once the P96-million facelift is done, “Valenzuelanos and other commuters and pedestrians can expect a safer and brighter MacArthur Highway in its full stretch in Valenzuela City this year.”

Aside from the P96-million road-beautification project, Gathalian set aside P46.27 million for the construction of a huge park called “Valenzuela Family Park.” It will be constructed in a 1.4-hectare lot in in Barangay Karuhatan “to protect and maintain centuries-old trees inside the property.”

“The project is in line with Mayor Rex Gatchalian’s governance thrust of making Valenzuela City more liveable by building ample open and green spaces for its residents,” the PIO said.