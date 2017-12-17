P50K reward for cops who kill criminals to push through

THE opposition cannot stop the plan of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to give P50,000 to policemen who kill criminals in the ongoing war against illegal drugs.

“Suit or no suit, there will always be legal and other expenses, and I want the police to know the city government will always have their back,” Osmeña said.

The mayor announced his plan to give P50,000 financial assistance to policemen who kill criminals in doing their job after President Duterte brought back the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the forefront of the war against drugs. The president’s war on drugs has met criticism from various sectors here and abroad, especially human-rights groups and remnants of the Liberal Party, now the political opposition.

First to voice out his opposition was Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella in a privilege speech before the Cebu City Council last week.

Labella is the highest-elected official of Team Rama who took their oath as PDP-Laban members before House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez last month.

Erstwhile Team Rama leader former Mayor Mike Rama, however, could not join Labella and other Team Rama members after Duterte identified Rama as a drug-lord protector.

Labella said “this pronouncement from the honorable mayor, for me, pursues a cultivation of an environment where order is attained not through the means enshrined in our legal institutions, but through impunity and disregard for the sanctity of life.”

Commission on Human Rights director Arvin Odron, in a separate reaction, said the P50,000 reward might lead to violations of human rights.

Members of the opposition like Councilor Raymond Garcia and Joel Garganera said a better idea is to provide policemen with lawyers.