P5-million GEF-funded project to boost drive against wildlife trafficking

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will start next year the implementation of a P5-million capacity-building project to combat wildlife trafficking.

Environment Undersecretary for Climate Change Analiza R. Teh said the three-year project titled “Combatting Environmental Organized Crime in the Philippines” will be implemented under the Global Wildlife Program.

The project also aims to combat environmental crime in the Philippines through legal and institutional reform, capacity building in the law-enforcement chain and demand reduction measures.

It has three major components, namely: 1) reforming and mainstreaming policy, legal and regulatory instruments; 2) enabling institutional capacity development in tactical operations addressing wildlife crimes; and 3) reducing demand for illegal wildlife trade products and derivatives.

Under the first component, the target is to revise the Wildlife Act and its implementing rules and regulations and encourage local government units to enact local ordinances in support of the policy. It also aims to increase information and knowledge sharing to facilitate multiagency coordination and support the adoption of enforcement tools and methods.

Under this component, the DENR will conduct training for law enforcers on the use of Environmental Law Enforcement Management Information Service and CITES e-permitting system. CITES, or the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, is an international agreement between governments. Its aim is to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival.

“The Philippine government is a recipient of a GEF [Global Environment Facility] funding to strengthen our enforcement mechanism. One of our weaknesses is information and intelligence gathering…,” Teh admitted.

She added, however, the project will also boost the campaign, as it will focus on strengthening legal actions against those involved in wildlife trafficking.

Director Theresa Mundita S. Lim of the DENR’s Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) said illegal wildlife trade and wildlife trafficking had evolved to be today’s “cybercrime.”

She said various activities of the DENR-BMB targets the illegal trading done in cyberspace.

“Right now, our partners are looking at fighting illegal wildlife trade in cyberspace. A lot of illegal wildlife trading is going on using the Internet, which makes it very difficult for wildlife law enforcers to penetrate,” Lim said.

The Philippines, which is one of the mega-diverse countries in the world, is also a biodiversity hot spot because of habitat loss, illegal wildlife trade, pollution and destructive human activities that include mining, logging and conversion of forest for agriculture and agro-industrial uses.