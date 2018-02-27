P40-billion performance bond required from third telco

WHILE the government has scrapped the P10-billion market-capitalization requirement from its proposed rules on the selection of a third major telco player, it may require a performance bond that could go for an average of P40 billion over a five-year period.

This was included in the new set of draft rules for the entry of a new telco player bared on Tuesday during the second round of public consultation for the selection of a new entrant in the duopolistic telco market in the Philippines.

Eliseo M. Rio, undersecretary at the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), said the government has decided to remove the P10-billion market-capitalization requirement following concerns from prospective bidders, who said the hurdle was a bit too high.

“We took that out because they said they can only put in too much investments. They also assured us that the efficiency of their systems do not require too much money— as with other telcos that still use legacy technology—as they will use new equipment,” he said on the sidelines of the public consultation in Quezon City.

Hence, he added, the agency will no longer be looking at the face value of the investment, but instead will look into the “actual committed” value of the master plan of the bidders, including the areas covered, Internet speed committed and services to be provided over the next five years.

The February 19 draft rules on the third telco selection outlined, among others, the P10-billion capitalization for interested parties.

“It will, however, be replaced by performance bonds,” Rio said. “These will ensure that they will provide the level of service they committed. They are going to be required to put in 25 percent of their equity in a bank for 90 days.”

National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba said his group is seeking the aid of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), the Public-Private Partnership Center and the Insurance Commission on the implementation of the performance bond. “The performance bond, this is just the figure that we put, will be about P40 billion—but it can go higher or lower.

We’re also asking for help from Insurance Commission on the best way to put a funding on this performance bond,” he said.

Coverage, speed minimum requirement spelled out

The auction for the right to offer telco services in the Philippines is being held currently. It deviates from the traditional bidding, where the winning bidder is decided based on the amount of money that it offered.

For this auction, bidders will be awarded “points” on how they would address the technical aspects listed by the telco regulator, for instance, minimum requirements on coverage and speed. Cordoba listed the minimum-coverage requirement for each year as: 15 percent of the population in the first year, 30 percent in the second year, 45 percent in the third year, 60 percent in the fourth year and 70 percent in the fifth year.

“This is not geographical but in terms of the people reached,” Cordoba said. “The President wants coverage of the areas, and he wants the third player to be able to compete with the incumbents.”

Minimum average speeds were listed as follows: 8 Mbps for the first year, 10 Mbps for the second, 12 Mbps for the third, 14 Mbps for the fourth and 16 Mbps for the fifth.

This means that bids on the these technical aspects should meet— or be better than—the said minimum requirements.

Sought for comment, Internet Society of the Philippines Chairman Winthrop Y. Yu said his group welcomes the proposed amendments to the rules on the selection of the third player.

He noted, however, that they will continue to study the provisions of the final memo.

“As to the specifics, it is very hard to say what specific provisions of the memo will be good until we see who will be competing. But I believe, at the minimum, what the government is trying to do is remove what in election would be nuisance candidates that don’t have the capacity to actually deliver results,” Yu said.

Two decades of problems

The entry of a new player is seen as a catalyst for change in the telco industry in the Philippines, which is highly dominated by the two incumbents and their subsidiaries: PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc.

According to Rio, the new core player will help push the two existing providers to lower the costs of their services, all while improving their services.

“Even after 20 years of the existence of the incumbent telcos, we have these problems, so we are going to use the third telco player to resolve and bring up the standard of the Philippine telco industry,” he said.

Generally, telco products in the Philip-pines—now based on the speed and quality of data services—are inferior compared to its neighbors in Asia.

Based on the fourth-quarter report of OpenSignal on the state of the Internet in the Philippines, the country’s telco services—particularly its 4G products—marked improvements during the said period, but still lagged behind those of its peers.

Availability of the said product in the Philippines was only at 63.7 percent—an almost five-percentage-point improvement from the quarter prior, trailing behind Asean neighbors Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Speed was at an average of 9.5 Mbps, placing the country at the third-slowest in the world. “The people are crying out for better telco services,” Rio said.

Hence, the government will be in full support of the establishment of a third telco player, he added.

The government will “ensure frequency bands to be used, facilitate the agreement for the use of dark fiber, provide access to DICT facilities and facilitate issuance of the international gateway facility licenses.”

However, should the winning bidder fail to meet their targets, the second placer will then “take over.”

“What we will do is, we will get an exter-nal auditor with the help of International Telecommunications Union to audit the rollout of the new major player for the first to fifth year,” Cordoba said.

Based on an indicative timeline, the final version of the memo should be released on April 9. Bids are to be accepted on May 24. May 2018 is the deadline for the new telco player to come in. Interested parties include Now Corp., Philippine Telegraph & Telephone Corp. and Converge ICT Solutions Inc.