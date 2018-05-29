P40 billion lost to smuggling of fuel; ‘Fight IT’ revs up

THE Fight Illicit Trade (Fight IT) movement has created the Anti-Crime Council of the Philippines (ACCP) in a bid to fight all forms of criminality, especially the smuggling of various goods in the country.

Smuggling of fuel is a priority concern, the anticrime group said, as the government loses P40 billion annually in terms of excise-tax collections that should have been collected from smuggled fuel products.

At the first Anti-Illicit Trade Summit of the Fight IT at a Makati City hotel on Tuesday, Fight IT Chairman Jesus L. Arranza described the ACCP as a broad-based multisectoral council through a public-private partnership that will fight all forms of criminality in

the country.

The group will include members from government enforcement agencies, private companies, civic groups, academe and non-government organizations.

“Smuggling is raping the entire economy, stealing money from the government, killing the local industries, shortchanging the consumers, so it is not the fight of the NBI alone, it’s the fight of the entire Republic of the Philippines,” Arranza said.

Fight IT, bearing an antismuggling advocacy, has passed a resolution to expand its cause to include the fight against all forms of criminality.

Data from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) showed the government loses around P200 billion annually from smuggling alone.

According to Rolando T. Dy, executive director of the University of Asia and the Pacific’s Center for Food and Agri-business, the largest smuggled item in most countries is petroleum products, and that the fuel marking system to be implemented by the government will address the issue on oil smuggling. “One of the things that is very important is the fuel marking, which I think the DOF [Department of Finance] is trying to institute,” Dy said.

Yogi Filemon L. Ruiz, BOC director for Enforcement and Security Services (ESS), said the bureau is gearing up for the implementation of the fuel marking system, eyed for implementation in July this year.

“Around P40 billion is the tax leakage due to the smuggling of fuel. [The fuel marking system] is one of the priority programs of the [BOC] commissioner as part of the enforcement efforts of the bureau. The fuel marking will really help because [smugglers] will have a hard time smuggling it once the marker is in place,” Ruiz told financial reporters at the sidelines of the summit.

“The drafting of the IRR [implementing rules and regulations] is still ongoing, but for sure [within] two months it will be implemented based on the pronouncements of the commissioner [Isidro S. Lapeña], he wants it done before July,” he added.