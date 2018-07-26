‘P160 billion needed to fund Bangsamoro Organic Law, hike in IRA share’

A LEADER of the House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Palace to set aside P160 billion in the 2019 national budget for the implementation of the proposed Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) and the Supreme Court decision increasing the tax share of local governments.

Deputy Speaker Rolando Andaya Jr. said in a statement, “budget space” must be created in the 2019 budget for these mandates, “which were not factored in” when the proposed P3.757-trillion outlay was being finalized by Malacañang.

“At least P160 billion will be needed to finance these two. And this estimate is on the low side,” Andaya said. The House is expected to start the 2019 budget hearings on July 31.

According to Andaya, Palace-House cooperation is important in finding money for these two “must-fund” items in the 2019 national budget.

President Duterte signed the BOL into law late Thursday.

Andaya said one estimate given during congressional debates was that P110 billion will be needed to implement it in the first year alone.

“If there’s P32 billion for ARMM for 2019, plus P15 billion lodged with national government agencies and about P25 billion in internal revenue allotment [IRA], then we must look for an additional P38 [billion] to P40 billion, to finance the balance,” Andaya said.

Andaya said the Supreme Court’s July 4 ruling that the share of LGUs should be sourced from “all national taxes and not only national internal revenue taxes,” must be complied with, as well. The implication of this decision is that next year’s IRA must be increased by P120 billion, per one estimate, from the P575.5 billion proposed in the 2019 budget.

“The total amount to be funded represents all tax collections three years prior under the new formula,” Andaya said. “The basis for that is that the decision applies prospectively. If it were retroactive, the amount would exceed P1 trillion,” he added, in a mix of Filipino and English. The IRA represents the LGUs’ 40 percent share from national taxes collected.

Prior to the Supreme Court decision, only BIR collections were reckoned with in the computation, and excluded Bureau of Customs collections, which meant that local governments were denied their share from the VAT and excise taxes paid on fuel and other imported goods.

Three ways

Andaya cited three ways by which the two items can be funded.

“First, we can work within the ceiling of the proposed 2019 budget, by realigning items, because under the Constitution we cannot increase what the President has proposed,” he said.

“Or they can submit what is called a ‘budget errata,’ or a new message from the President, which contains the proposed appropriations for BOL and IRA.”

The third track is through a supplemental budget, said Andaya, adding, however, that this will be a redundant exercise. “Why craft a separate one, if the new expenditures can be loaded into the 2019 national budget?” he asked.

Earlier, Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte of Camarines Sur, vice chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, asked the Department of Budget and Management to immediately heed the SC decision that the IRA for LGUs would now include all taxes collected from other government agencies apart from the BIR.

He said this SC decision would help the national government in boosting the economy of LGUs once the country commences the shift to a federal system of government.

Villafuerte also asked Congress to increase IRA share of LGUs in support of the imminent switch to federalism. Particularly, Villafuerte, through House Bill 4697, aims to increase the IRA from 40 percent to 60 percent over a three-year period.