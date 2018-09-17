Owwa has P100M for typhoon-hit OFW kin; DFA helps the stranded

By Samuel P. Medenilla & Recto Mercene

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) has allocated P100 million to provide cash aid to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families affected by Typhoon Ompong (international code name Mangkhut).

In a phone interview, Owwa Administrator Hans J. Cacdac said they are now coordinating with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) for the implementation of their Welfare Assistance Program (WAP) in typhoon-hit areas.

WAP was launched in 2016 to give financial support to the families of OFWs in case they suffer from disability, medical emergency or calamities.

“Once we have a complete list of the worst-hit areas [from the NDRRMC], we will provide calamity assistance to the OFW families,” Cacdac said.

Since its implementation, Cacdac said WAP has already benefited 250,000 OFW families affected by various calamities, including typhoons Lawin and Nina.

The program always has a P100-million fund, which is regularly replenished by the Owwa Board of Trustees. Besides cash aid, Cacdac said OFWs whose flights were delayed because of the typhoon could also ask for help by calling Owwa’s hot line 1348.

For its part, the Department of Labor and Employment will extend its cash-for-work assistance for workers and farmers displaced by Typhoon Ompong.

Typhoon Ompong entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) last week and swept through Northern Luzon. As of Sunday morning, authorities reported it killed at least five people and affected over 250,000 others.

OFWs in HK warned

As it exited the PAR, Ompong went barreling toward Hong Kong, where the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) asked the Filipino community to take precautions.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has called on the 227,000 Filipinos in the Special Administrative Region to stay indoors and defer any planned travels or outdoor activities, according to the DFA in Manila.

Consul General Antonio Morales further advised Filipinos to monitor weather bulletins and heed instructions by local authorities. He also said that in the event of T8 or T10 being hoisted, the Consulate will be closed, and all passport appointments and other transactions scheduled on Monday will be accommodated anytime during the Consulate’s business hours.

Other activities and events scheduled on Monday will also be canceled and rescheduled should the alert level be raised. The Consulate will monitor the typhoon situation and coordinate with Hong Kong authorities as necessary, and stands ready to provide assistance if needed. In case of emergency, Filipinos in Hong Kong were advised to call 999 or the Consulate hot line at +852-9155-4023.

DFA cash aid

Meanwhile, the DFA has also informed OFWs affected by flight cancellations owing to Ompong that they could avail themselves of P5,000 in cash assistance if they personally appear at the DFA Assistance Desks at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) and the Clark International Airport.

OFWs may personally claim the DFA cash assistance at its desks at Terminals 1, 2 and 3 of the Naia and the Departure Terminal at the Clark International Airport until 10 p.m. on Monday, September 17, after which they could file their claims at the Office of Migrant Workers Affairs at the DFA Main Office in Pasay City and in DFA Consular Offices nationwide until September 30.

To claim the cash assistance, affected OFWs must submit their passport, airline ticket showing their original date of departure; reissued ticket showing new date of departure; Employment Contract; and Overseas Employment Certificate.

As of September 15, the DFA has distributed cash assistance to 43 OFWs. More are expected to file claims with the cancellation of flights to Hong Kong on Sunday.

The DFA teams will remain in the airport terminals until September 17 (Monday) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m to cater to the needs of stranded OFWs. Other stranded OFWs may claim their cash assistance from the DFA Office of Migrant Workers’ Affairs in Pasay City and all DFA Consular Offices around the country from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., from September 17 to 21.