Overhaul of forests land-use policies looms under Duterte

FAILING to see the forest for the trees is as unforgivable as failing to maximize what the forest offers.

Of the country’s 30 million hectares total land area, approximately 52.7 percent, or 15.8 million hectares, is classified as forest while the remaining 47.3 percent, or 14.2 million hectares, is alienable and disposable land.

However, the country’s forest cover is only 6.8 million hectares, less than half of the 15.8 million hectares classified as forestland. The rests are open, degraded and denuded forest, and the subject of the ongoing reforestation program.

While agricultural land is devoted to food production, forestlands, which are set aside for conservation, perform important ecosystem services essential for human survival.

This is something that hasn’t escaped the eyes of government officials.

One of them is Nonito Tamayo, the chief of the Forest Management Bureau (FMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). According to Tamayo, Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu “wants every square meter of our forest to become productive.”

He explained that Cimatu wants forestland use to benefit not only the government in terms of revenue, but in terms of green-jobs generation, and to provide livelihood opportunities to the rural and upland communities.

“The DENR will be opening investment opportunities to utilize forest land for plantation forests and other economic activities like power generation—mostly renewable-energy generation,” Tamayo said.

A forest is a forest

THE DENR-FMB defines a forest as “land with an area of more than 0.5 hectares and tree crown cover [or equivalent stocking level] of more than 10 percent.”

This definition is consistent with how the Food and Agriculture Office (FAO) of the United Nations also defines a forest.

According to the DENR’s Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB), the ecosystem of a forest plays a crucial role in soil and water conservation and major ecological services and directly supports approximately 30 percent of the population, including some 12 to 15 million indigenous peoples who depend on forests for their survival and whose cultures revolve around their interactions with their natural environment.

However, the economic contribution of the forestry sector remained insignificant as far as its share in GDP.

In 2016 the forestry sector’s contribution to the annual GDP at current prices is .02 percent, the 2016 Philippine Forestry Statistics reveals. This is a far cry from the 0.10-percentage share of forestry to the GDP in 1996.

The forestry sector’s economic contribution as measured by the GDP has been on a downward trend since the country’s forest cover started to shrink because of massive logging activities, timber poaching, charcoal-making and slash-and-burn agriculture and the conversion of forest land for food production and human settlement.

From 17 million hectares in 1934, the country’s forest cover has gone down to 7.168 million hectares in 2011, according to a publication titled “Analysis of Key Drivers of Deforestation and Forest Degradation in the Philippines” published by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in April 2013.

This means that during the 77-year period covered, an annual decline of approximately 138,000 hectares in the country’s forest cover was observed.

Undervalued, understated

OFFICIALS of the DENR, in separate interviews, however, believe that the actual contribution of forestry to the economy is grossly undervalued and understated, because of the current Philippine Systems of National Accounts (PSNA).

The PSNA does not accurately account for the total goods and services the forestry sector provides, and its share to the GDP is lumped with other sectors, like agriculture and fisheries or manufacturing.

Forestry goods include logs and lumber.

Log production in 2016 reached 841,880 cubic meters, while total lumber production reached 322,126 cubic meters. Total veneer production reached 58,881 cubic meters, while plywood production reached a total of 145,710 cubic meters.

In 2017 the DENR-FMB generated an income of P77,663,452. The amount includes revenue collection from administrative fees, forest charges and production-sharing agreements.

Since the introduction of various forest land-use agreements, revenue collection never breached the mark of P100 million, indicative of the failure of many of its development partners to make productive the land that the government assigned to them.

Deforestation and bans

LOGGING became a major economic activity in the Philippines in the 1960s and 1970s, according to the Food and Agriculture Office (FAO) of the United Nations.

During the period, described by FAO as “the peak period of exploitation of the Philippine forests” starting in the early 1960s, harvest from the forest rose rapidly—with large multinational logging companies making enormous profits from the continued growth of harvesting volumes.

“By 1969 forest products constituted 33 percent of total export revenues, while at the same time local and international foresters were warning of the inevitability of the harvest diminishing if there was not a significant change in policy,” FAO said in its country profile of the Philippines, specifically forestry.

During the period, logs are exported, with Japan being the major consumer.

Aside from harvesting of trees by companies with Timber Licensing Agreements (TLA), illegal-logging activities, timber poaching and slash-and-burn farming became even more rampant, hence contributing to the massive deforestation and depletion of the country’s forest.

By the mid-1980s logging bans were declared in several regions to arrest the environmental degradation. Almost simultaneously, the Philippines saw the rise of the wood-processing industry with the ban on the exports of logs.

From a net exporter of logs and wood, the Philippines became a net importer since then.

Stroke of a pen

IN 2011 the government of then-President Benigno S. Aquino III attempted to address the environmental problems caused by massive deforestation. Aquino signed two executive orders (EO) imposing a ban on the cutting and harvesting of trees in natural and residual forests and implementing a nationwide reforestation program.

Signed on February 1, 2011, EO 23 declared the total log ban on the natural and residual forest. At the same time, it ordered the creation of the anti-illegal logging task force.

EO 26 signed on February 24, 2011, ordered the implementation of the National Greening Program (NGP) from 2011 to 2016. It has set an ambitious target of reforesting 1.5 million hectares of open, degraded and denuded forest.

The NGP is described as a program that rolls into one climate-change mitigation and adaptation, food security and self-sufficiency and poverty-alleviation projects. The implementation of the twin forestry policies under the Aquino administration is considered a resounding success by the DENR-FMB.

EO 23 was credited with reducing the number of illegal-logging hot spots by 88.3 percent, or from 197 identified illegal-logging hot spots in 2011 to 23 by the end of 2015.

A total of 34,565,307 board feet of forest products were confiscated and donations of confiscated products to the Department of Education was able to produce 146,471 school chairs and furniture and made the repair of 396 school buildings possible. Donations to other government institutions resulted in the production of 1,820 chairs, 105 double-deck beds, 110 hospital beds, 102 core shelters and the repair of 18 government buildings.

Expanded NGP

UNDER the NGP, the DENR-FMB claims forest cover expanded by as much as 1.66 million hectares.

During the course of its six-year implementation, wherein a total of P25 billion was allocated, around 4.02 million jobs in upland communities were generated.

And with the successful implementation of NGP, the Aquino administration saw it fit to further extend its implementation to the year 2028 through EO 193, series of 2015, titled “Expanding the Coverage of the National Greening Program” (ENGP).

It aims to cover the remaining 7.1 million hectares of the remaining open, degraded and denuded forest in the Philippines. Under the ENGP, the Duterte administration now targets to reforest some 1.2 million hectares between 2017 to 2022 in accordance with the updated “2016-2028 Master Plan for Forestry Development.”

As a strategy, the Duterte administration seeks to attract private-sector investment in forestry-related undertakings like tree plantation and forest projects.

Policy reviews

DENR Undersecretary Jonas R. Leones said existing policies are being reviewed, which include the various forestry-related programs.

Leones, the undersecretary for policy, planning, international affairs and foreign-assisted projects of the DENR, said Cimatu has directed them to study and assess Integrated Forest Management Agreements (Ifmas) to ensure that the concession areas are being developed in a way that the forest land is made productive.

He said policies and programs for forestland use, including forest land, grazing areas, timberlands, foreshore lands and areas set aside for conservation under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (Nipas) Act under the mandate and jurisdiction of the DENR are being reviewed.

“We expect to have a new policy addressing land-tenure issues and we can maximize benefits we can derive from it, and generate additional funds. Of course, this is with due consideration of an area’s carrying capacity,” Leones said. “The environment should always be given priority.”

The policy reviews, he said, is being done one at a time. However, the comprehensive audit of all Ifmas exclude those in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

According to Leones, the audit aims to determine which development partners have complied with the terms and conditions of their contract, which is a forest production-sharing agreement entered into by the DENR with agricultural companies.

Before the signing of EO 23, Ifma holders are allowed to

harvest in natural and residual forests.

Further scrutiny

WITH the imposition of the logging ban, the IFMA holders are expected to establish tree and forest plantations. However, Tamayo said less than half of 89 Ifma holders have developed their concession areas.

Leones added that forests under current policies are meant for sustainability, noting of its importance, in combatting climate change and ensuring the provision of various ecosystem services.

Nevertheless, he said the change in policy can be done to maximize revenues, such as in the case of Special-Use Agreement in Protected Areas (Sapa).

“Just recently the DENR secretary signed an administrative order on Sapa. It has the potential of I think, increasing revenues by as much as P500 billion,” Leones said.

Leones was referring to the new guideline, DENR Administrative Order 2018-05 dated March 15, 2018, and titled “Addendum to DENR Administrative Order 2017-17 on the Rules and Regulations Governing Special uses within Protected Areas.”

It provides the guidelines and principles in determining development fees for access to, and sustainable use of resources within PAs. There are 240 PAs all over the country, covering over more than 5 million hectares of forest and terrestrial territories.

Leones said even the Nipas-covered PA will be scrutinized, saying the law allows the establishment and disestablishment of a PA.

“Remember that PAs are established for protection and conservation of threatened species. But if some of these areas no longer have species to protect, we might, as well disestablish them and convert them into production forests,” he said.

All other forestland lease and land-use agreements will be reviewed by the DENR to ensure maximum benefit, Leones added.