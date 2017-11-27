‘Our monetary policy is independent of the Fed’

There is no stampeding the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) into making an interest-rate adjustment of its own no matter rather clear signals from the United States Federal Open market Committee (US Fed) that the cost of credit in the world’s largest market is going to be more expensive over the near horizon.

BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. made this very clear at the penultimate rate-setting meeting of the Monetary Board when the decision keeping the rates at which the BSP borrows from or lends to banks were unchanged.

Espenilla emphasized the apparent no-change bias of the BSP in the wake of the recent release of the minutes of the latest meeting of the US Fed.

“Our monetary policy is independent of the US FED. We’re not obliged to follow since we don’t have fixed exchange rate. Instead, our primary focus is on the inflation outlook relative to our target,” Espenilla told reporters.

This is after details of the US Fed’s previous meeting show the United States looking to calibrate its own interest rates before the year ends.

Markets have since been looking for clues as to the timing of the BSP rate hike as analysts and economists believe that a tightening cycle is inevitable and that the monetary authorities should soon implement one.

Even the International Monetary Fund, in its latest assessment of the Philippine economy, said that while the current monetary policy stance remains appropriate, the BSP should be ready to adjust the policy rates should inflation continue to rise and loan growth accelerate further.

At present, headline inflation stands at 3.2 percent in the first 10 months thus far this year.

At the seventh rate-setting meeting this year, the Monetary Board kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase window at 3 percent, while also keeping steady the interest rates on overnight lending and the deposit facilities.

The banks’ deposit reserve ratios were also left unchanged.

BSP officials said they was “no reason” to hike the rates as inflation still averages within target for this year at 3.2 percent. They also see consumer price pressures accelerating but still within range for next year at 3.4 percent.

The final rate-setting meeting of the BSP will be on December 14.