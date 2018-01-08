OSG to SC: Junk petition against martial law in Mindanao

THE Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) on Monday asked the Supreme Court (SC) to junk the petition filed by opposition lawmakers assailing the one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao region.

In a 58-page comment to the petition filed by Rep. Edcel C. Lagman of the First District of Albay and several other lawmakers, Solicitor General Jose Calida maintained that rebellion still exists in Mindanao, thus, warranting the continued implementation of martial law .

“There is rebellion in Mindanao. Until the rebellion is quelled, there is reason to extend martial law and suspend the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus,” Calida said.

Calida cited the threats being posed by the communist-terrorists (CTs), the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group and the presence of remnants, protectors and supporters of the Daesh-inspired Da’awatul Islamiyah Waliyatul Masriq (DIWM) and other like-minded local and foreign terror groups.

He said these groups pose a clear and imminent danger to public safety and hinders the speedy rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction efforts in Marawi City, as well as the and “the attainment of lasting peace, stability, economic development and prosperity in Mindanao.”

“The second extension of the implementation of martial law coupled with the continued suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao will significantly help not only the AFP [Armed Forces], but also the other stakeholders in quelling and putting an end to the on-going DAESH-inspired DIWM groups and CT-staged rebellion, and in restoring public order, safety and stability in Mindanao…,” Calida argued. He added that the petition should be dismissed also on the ground of technicality.

“Petitioners committed a terrible blunder. They failed to attach the adverted “joint resolution” of Congress upon which they pin their allegation of arbitrariness,” Calida said.

“Moreover, they trace the arbitrariness to the absence of an actual rebellion. Petitioners are unmindful that the Supreme Court already declared in Lagman v. Medialdea the existence of rebellion in Mindanao. Such fact is now beyond question,” he added.

Calida maintained that without any evidence to support the petitioners’ general allegation that there is no factual basis to extend martial law in Mindanao, their claim that Congress acted contrary to the Constitution has no leg to stand on.

“What the petitioners should have done is to show that the rebellion has been completely quelled. They have not done so,” he noted.

“For as long as Congress believes that the invasion or rebellion continues to exist, and public safety requires it, the proclamation of martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus may be extended, subject only to the condition that any such extension be upon the initiative of the President and for a period to be determined by Congress,” Calida said.

In a related development, another petition questioning the constitutionality of the one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao was filed before the SC on Monday.

The petition filed by human- rights lawyers belonging to the National Union of People’s Lawyers joined with progressive party-list Reps. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna), Arlene Brosas and Emmie de Jesus (Gabriela), Ariel Casilao (Anakpawis), Antonio Tinio (ACT Teachers) and Sarah Elago (Kabataan) and some Mindanao residents is the second petition filed before the Court assailing the martial law extension.

The first petition was filed by opposition lawmakers led by Lagman.

Joining Lagman in the petition are Reps. Edgar Erice of Caloocan, Teddy Baguilat Jr. of Ifugao, Tom Villarin of Akbayan, Gary Alejano of Magdalo and Emmanuel Billones of Capiz.

The second petition named President Duterte, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III,Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Armed Forces chief General Rey Leonardo Guerrero and Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa as respondents.