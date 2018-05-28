Original land titles with LMB not damaged by Binondo fire

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has assured the public that all original land records with the Land Management Bureau (LMB) are safe and secured, in the wake of a fire that scorched a building housing the LMB office in Binondo, Manila, on Monday morning.

The LMB office is located inside the Plaza Cervantes Building along Quintin Paredes Street in Manila.

DENR Undersecretary for Solid Waste Management and Local Government Concerns Benny Antiporda told a news conference in Quezon City that the LMB office in Binondo only archives digitized land records coming from the regional offices.

The fire was reported shortly around 12 midnight and firefighters are still struggling to contain it as of this writing. The conflagration has affected three nearby buildings, namely, the Bank of the Philippine Islands Condominium Corporation Building, Moraga Mansion and the Pacific Commercial Company Building that houses some offices of the National Archive of the Philippines, according to a CNN Philippines report.

Antiporda said initial estimate of the damage caused by the fire was at P100 million.

The LMB is a line bureau of the DENR that recommends policies and programs for the efficient and effective administration, management and disposition of alienable and disposable lands of the public domain and other lands outside the responsibilities of other government agencies.

All digitized land records from the different regions are sent to the LMB as part of a project initiated by then-Environment Secretary Ramon J.P. Paje.

Under the project, all land records are scanned and digitized—and sent to the LMB, which serves as the central repository of all the records. All original records are still safe and sound as the DENR Regional Offices are also tasked to keep them safe, Antiporda clarified.

However, he said, it will take the DENR some time to rebuild its database of land records because they will have to request from the regions and start compiling all digitized information from the regions.

“As far as I know, the digitization program is about 70 percent to 80 percent complete. With the fire, we will have to start again from zero,” he said.

He said DENR Secretary Roy A. Cimatu has formed a committee, headed by Undersecretary Ernesto Adobo Jr., to assess the damage to the bureau’s other important documents.

As of press time, the conflagration was still raging, even as the LMB awaits reports from fire investigators as to its cause.

No DENR employee was hurt during the fire, Antiporda said.

However, several computers and gadgets used in the DENR’s digitization program were destroyed.

The DENR announced that the public could proceed to the agency’s Help Desk at the central office in Quezon City for their land concerns and inquiries.