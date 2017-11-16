Organizer announces postponement of Pepe Smith Rockfest

The much-awaited “Pepe Smith Rockfest” a 17-hour rock concert at the Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City on Saturday, November 18, will be rescheduled following the stroke of the Filipino music icon last Wednesday.

The date has yet to be announced as Joseph William Feliciano Smith, dubbed the “King of Filipino Rock n’ Roll”, is still under observation at Metro Antipolo Hospital and Medical Center. The singer suffered a stroke for the third time while returning home to Antipolo with his manager Mark De Leon.

Smith, who is turning 70 on December 25, has already been struggling with speech impediment since his previous stroke in July. A month later, he shared to the media he was considering retirement from performing.

However, last month he still managed to appear onstage to mostly play the guitar for the “Full Blast Pinoy Super Bands” all-star concert at the Cuneta Astrodome.

De Leon, who sees Smith as a father, brother, friend and grandson rolled into one, hoped the rock festival will also draw a big audience.

“We never gave up on each other through thick and thin and we are keeping our fingers crossed for the success of this concert,” he said.

The concert will present 40 performers who will pay tribute to Smith through his songs from the various phases of his career, including his stint with Filipino rock pioneer Juan dela Cruz band.

De Leon said his team will continue other preparations for the concert, which they have been envisioning as a historical treat for rock lovers since Smith’s first encounter with stroke.

“That’s why we have long wanted to mount this one-of-a-kind concert where Pepe would eventually become a brand name for the rock and roll genre” he said.

In the ’60s the Filipino-American rocker became a household name and is called the “Mick Jagger of the Philippines” because of his resemblance to the international rock and roll legend.

Smith began his music career at the age of 11 when he formed his first rock band. Later he became a member of Juan dela Cruz band with Wally Gonzalez and Mike Hanopol, who popularized “Beep Beep”, “Balong Malalim”, “Titser’s Enemy No. 1”, “Himig Natin”, “No Touch” and “Kahit Anong Mangyari”.