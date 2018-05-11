Organique gives love and pampering to the leading lady in our lives

For someone who works untiringly 24/7, give the gift that sincerely speaks of our love for the heroine of the home and the main bida – the leading lady in our life, our mom. Give Organique Acai Berry Premium Blend. A jigger of this delicious tasting superfood acai berry harvested from the Amazon rainforest that’s loaded with nutrients and has the highest antioxidant levels will help keep mommy healthy, youthful and her skin glowing and supple.

This is the one gift that shows our heartfelt concern for her health and well being, as it pampers her inside and out. Organique Acai Berry Premium Blend helps to strengthen her immune system to fend off free radicals, toxins, pollutants in the environment and keep her energized, revitalized, alert to enable her to do exceedingly well as she takes care of her family while juggling work deadlines. Organique Acai Berry Premium Blend also helps to keep her in a very good mood too! There’s no preservatives, no additves, no gmo, no overdose, so it’s actually very good even for the whole family to take every day before breakfast.

Here’s some loving tips:

1.Start the day right – with a breakfast in bed for the woman of the house, for a change. Be poetic and pour your heart’s overflowing love and gratitude for mom with a handmade greeting card if you like. Then put a tinge of color – a single red, pink or peach rose and her must-have perk upper Organique Acai Berry Premium Blend beside the tummy-filling meal to prep up her for your planned out active day.

2. Next, pamper her. Book her for a head-to-toe makeover, a soothing signature facial, complete with manicure and pedicure. Follow it thru with a spa date together for a day of relaxation and rejuvenation.

Cap the R&R with your personally prepared cool, nourishing and invigorating glassful of Organique Acai Blend Premium Blend smoothie or shake* garnished with crushed watermelon chunks or banana bits. *(for the recipe, log on to www.organique.com.ph or call hotline 8245217; available in Mercury Drugstores and all leading supermarkets and drugstores nationwide.)

Double the praise, hugs, kisses, pampering as you give your utmost TLC to the hand that rocked the cradle when you were but a babe. And there are 101 ways and 365 days to show our love and appreciation for mom and she deserves every bit of it. The touching gestures will warm mama’s tender heart, especially this Mother’s Day.