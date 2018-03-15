Oranza virtually wins Ronda title

TAGAYTAY CITY—Ronald Oranza of Navy-Standard Insurance conquered the mountain ranges of Cavite and Batangas to end up second behind teammate Jan Paul Morales in Stage Nine yesterday, which practically clinched him the title in the Ronda Pilipinas 2018 presented by LBC.

Oranza, 25, checked in behind Morales, 32, as the two clocked five hours and 47.13 minutes, but it was enough to virtually seal the former his first-ever Ronda title and the cool P1-million cash purse that goes with it.

After nine stages and with still three left, Oranza has collected an aggregate time of 26:49:04, which is still a whopping seven minutes ahead of distant second Morales, who was 6.52 minutes behind with a total time of 26:55:56.

Morales, the champion in the last two editions, has, in fact, already conceded to his younger teammate.

“I’m happy to finish second behind a teammate, I think his time has come,” said Morales in Filipino, referring to Oranza.

Oranza, however, remained adamant that he will only celebrate only until the race is finished.

“If it’s me, I will consider it a blessing. But we still have three stages to go and a race to finish, so I have nothing to really celebrate about,” said Oranza, who hails from Villasis, Pangasinan.

It was an impressive effort for both Morales and Oranza as they dominated what race officials consider as a “killer stage” after negotiating mountain passes in Kaybiang Tunnel that connects Ternate, Cavite and Nasugbu, Batangas, and Leynes in Talisay.

George Oconer of Go for Gold finished third in the stage in 5:48:23 to jump from sixth in the overall individual race the day before to No. 3 with 27:09:11, supplanting Jay Lampawog of Go for Gold Developmental team, Cris Joven of Army-Bicycology and Navy’s John Mark Camingao from old positions.

Lampawog, 20, was ravaged by the ascents and skidded from No. 3 to No. 8 overall with 27:17:03.

Camingao moved up to No. 4 from No. 5 with 27:10:09, while Joven slid from No. 4 to No. 5 with 5:52:20.

Rounding up the top were Navy’s Junrey Navarra (27:14:53) and El Joshua Carino (27:16:11), Go for Gold’s Boots Ryan Cayubit (27:19:03) and Navy’s Rudy Roque (27:20:53).

The flying Navymen remained firm on top with 105:36:38, or more than an hour ahead of Army-Bicycology, which leapt from No. 3 to No. 2 with 106:47:43.

Go for Gold Developmental team fell from No. 2 to No. 3 with 106:59:19.

The race, which is presented by LBC and supported by MVP Sports Foundation, Filinvest, Philippine Rabbit, CCN, Petron, Versa.ph, 3Q Sports Event Management, Inc., Boy Kanin, Franzia, Standard Insurance, Bike Xtreme, SH+, Guerciotti, Prolite, Green Planet, Maynilad, NLEX Sports, Lightwater, LBC Foundation and PhilCycling, will conclude with the Stage 12 criterium in Filinvest and will resume on Friday with the 147.8-kilometer Stage 10.

It will start at the Tagaytay Convention Center, pass through Talisay, Tanauan, Mabini, Cuenca, Alitagtag, Santa Teresita, Agoncillo, Laurel, Lemery, Balayan and finally, Calaca.

The biggest challenge will be the ascents in Ticub and Payapa.

Then it will be the 92:72 km-Cayacay-Cayaca Stage 11, which will be the shorter version of Stage 10 as it passes through the same climbing path in Ticub and Payapa.

The race concludes on Sunday with a Stage 12 criterium in Filinvest, Alabang.