Options explored to ease poor’s flight

The irregular income of her husband, a kristo (bet taker) at a cockpit, forced 53-year-old Maria to become a security guard.

This was because when her husband was the only one working, Maria would often end up at her mother’s doorstep to ask for money, food and other basic necessities for her family.

Her brothers, who were still single at that time, would comment, “Naku, nandito na naman. Ma-ho-holdup na naman tayo [She’s here again. We will be robbed again].” But she did not mind. Her mother, who had a small sari-sari store, would also pack some rice and any food item she can spare to help Maria get by.

Suffice it to say, the arrangement was not sustainable.

Maria’s dire financial need and the mounting education expenses of her four children made her decide to take it upon herself to become part of the work force.

“Nung mag-high school na mga anak ko, talagang nag-decide na ako magtrabaho. Dati kasi nasa bahay lang ako kasi maliliit pa, tapos walang magbabantay. Nung nagtrabaho na ako, hinahabilin ko mga anak ko, lalu ‘yung kambal na bunso, sa kapitbahay. Talagang buong araw, dahil wala ako sa bahay, siyempre iniisip ko mga anak ko [When my children were in high school, I decided to get employed. Before, I was just staying at home because my children were still young and no one would look after them. When I started working, I leave my children with my neighbors. The whole day that I am out, my mind is on my children],” Maria said.

Maria earns P800 a day these days, or around P22,400 a month, for working 28 days a month. She works 12 hours a day and gets one day off every 14 days. She spends around P200 a day for her fare going to and from her house in San Pedro, Laguna, and her food. This is on top of her husband’s P150 worth of diabetes medication and the P100 allowance of her children every day.

For some people, working 12 hours a day is too much. But for Maria, she has no choice because working only eight hours a day meant she would get less pay. This is not an option for a breadwinner with children and a sick husband to take care of.

Despite her long work hours, her financial state leaves much to be desired. Maria said her family survives through loans, especially during enrollment time.

If she cannot obtain a loan from the Social Security System or Pag-IBIG, she would turn to friends and relatives to help her finance her needs and, sometimes, refinance her existing loans.

“Utang ka dito, utang ka dun. Sa utang umiikot yung pang-araw-araw namin [I borrow money here and there. Loans keep us alive on a daily basis],” Maria said. “Ganyan talaga ang buhay ng pangkaraniwang Pilipino [Such is the life of the ordinary Filipino].”

Indeed, millions of others are caught in the same situation of surviving from loan to loan because their incomes are not enough to cover their expenses.

She said if only the cost of living in the Philippines were lower, she would not need to look for additional sources of income.

When asked if a universal basic income (UBI), which is now being extended to citizens of Finland, is implemented in the Philippines will help workers like her, Maria said it would, especially during times when people do not have jobs.

It’s been a year since Finland instituted the UBI, which gives its unemployed citizens aged 25 to 58 a monthly stipend of €560. This two-year experiment is envisioned to cut red tape, poverty and unemployment.

However, Maria said, if the government really wants to help hard-up Filipinos, it would be better if commodity prices were lower. “Mas maganda kung mag-mura ang mga bilihin para mas maraming makinabang [It would be better if goods were cheaper so that more people will benefit],” she said.

Cash incentives

One of the ways the government helps families cope, especially with rising education and health costs, is the conditional-cash transfer (CCT) program.

However, this is not an assurance that individuals or entire families will be lifted from poverty. University of the Philippines School of Statistics Dean Dennis Mapa said the CCT is not enough to keep a family out of poverty, since it only accounts for about 15 percent of the annual household poverty threshold.

Based on the 2015 Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES), the annual per capita threshold in the Philippines is P21,753. But if you live in Metro Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR), you need P25,007 annually to keep out of poverty.

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showed a family of five needs at least P6,329, on average, every month to meet the family’s basic food needs, and at least P9,064, on average, every month to meet both basic food and nonfood needs.

“There are people who say those receiving conditional-cash transfer are lazy; if you rely on conditional-cash transfer, you will actually be hungry. You have to work more so that you will be out of poverty. It is just a supplement,” Mapa said.

“The conditionalities is to make sure that you break the cycle of poverty. So if this generation is poor, the next generation will have better opportunities, [with] higher probability of succeeding, which means they should be educated and they should be healthy. [So] part of the conditionalities [is] school attendance, so make sure that you have that,” he said.

The government also extended an unconditional-cash transfer (UCT) under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will implement the UCT scheme for three years as stipulated in the TRAIN.

It will release P2,400, or P200 per month, in 2018 and a total of P3,600, or P300 per month, in 2019 and in 2020 to beneficiary-families. An estimated P24 billion has been earmarked for the 2018 UCT implementation in the fiscal year 2018 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

In January DSWD Officer in Charge Emmanuel A. Leyco said 10 million households/individuals will receive the UCT. This includes the 4.4 million CCT beneficiaries.

He added the DSWD would facilitate the payment to 1.8 million beneficiaries with cash cards by January 31, 2018. The remaining 2.6 million Pantawid Pamilya beneficiaries without cash cards will receive the grants through partner conduits at a later date.

Leyco also said that the 10 million UCT beneficiaries include 3 million indigent senior citizens who are also beneficiaries of the DSWD Social Pension Program, which is being implemented with the help of local government units (LGUs) and social development offices (SDOs).

He added the remaining 2.6 million households will be selected from the so-called Listahanan, or National Household Targeting System (NHTS-PR), which will go through validation.

The validation process is expected to last for three months, so the final list will be released in May, and the distribution of the cash grants will be done by June 2018.

“We understand the immediate need of many Filipinos for economic assistance from the government in the wake of the implementation of the TRAIN, which has caused an increase in petroleum prices. We aim to finish the distribution of the UCT to all 10 million beneficiaries before the end of June 2018. We continue to coordinate with the Department of Finance—

the lead agency in the crafting of the TRAIN program—the Land Bank of the Philippines wherein the UCT funds are lodged, as well as other possible partners to ensure that the implementation of the UCT will go smoothly,” he said.

National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Undersecretary for Policy and Planning Rosemarie G. Edillon said these kinds of programs are better than implementing a UBI.

“We don’t want it to affect labor decisions, labor-supply decisions, that’s basic. We’re still a developing country, people will still need to work to be able to produce. So I think political acceptability is also not there yet,” Edillon said.

Vouchers

Apart from these cash-incentive programs, there are also schemes, such as the Government Assistance for Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE) and the Senior High School (SHS) Voucher Program, which the government is using as subsidy for the poor.

The Department of Education (DepEd) stated that through these programs, the government provides financial assistance for learners who wish to pursue high-school education in private schools.

The program, in turn, also assists in decongesting class sizes and strengthens the thrust that education for all is the shared responsibility of all sectors.

Apart from this, another possible voucher program is in the works. Edillon said the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) is now designing a voucher for housing.

She added this is the reason the government decided to remove the value-added tax exemptions of landlords who rent out property under the first package of the TRAIN.

The voucher system for housing will be crafted by the Neda, along with the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) and the other key shelter agencies.

“We said we can do that, but first lets design a housing-voucher system. The idea behind that is its better to just give it to the one renting, the discount to the one renting, than the landlord. That is just right,” Edillon said.

Meanwhile, Minimal Government Thinkers Inc. President Bienvenido Oplas Jr. offered other possible voucher systems that will help Filipinos in their health and education needs, but involves a more radical privatization of all public hospitals and schools.

Oplas said that instead of cash, the government can resort to vouchers to help Filipinos in their education and medical needs. He added these vouchers will have a specific amount and will be given to all Filipinos.

These will be presented in any educational or medical institution that will then claim the cash equivalent of these vouchers from the government. Should the vouchers not be enough, households will then have out-of-pocket expenses.

But, Oplas said, it is important that these vouchers not be transferrable. Otherwise, families can sell the vouchers in exchange for cash that may or may not be used for health and education purposes.

“The bottom line here is everyone is a scholar and the government does not abdicate its function. The government is giving money, but not in the form of cash, but in the form of vouchers,” Oplas said.

Welfare woes

The dissatisfaction when it comes to salaries and overall well-being, Social Weather Stations (SWS) Founder Mahar Mangahas said, in a recent forum, has always been there, especially in the Philippines.

Mangahas said that, for many years, it was inferred that real wages have not increased despite the growth in the country’s gross national income (GNI) per capita.

It was only two weeks ago, Mangahas said, when Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua confirmed in another forum that real wages have indeed been stagnant, while labor productivity increased.

“The real wage [survey] is very meaningful, and is collected quarterly by the government, but is regularly omitted from publication,” Mangahas said in a presentation.

“According to a research led by Dean Dennis Mapa of the UP School of Statistics, the most important determinant of poverty and hunger is inflation in the cost of living; underemployment is secondary; and economic growth is weak,” he added.

The statistics and economics behind wages and commodity prices are something that common Filipinos do not understand, but whose impact is most felt.

For Maria, any assistance from the government is a welcome reprieve, especially during times when they lose their jobs or experience delays in their salaries.

“Kahit konting ayuda lang makukuha, malaking bagay na sa amin [Even a small assistance will mean a lot to us],” Maria said.