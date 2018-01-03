‘Oppose compromise pact with Marcoses’

FORMER Solicitor General Florin T. Hilbay has called on Filipinos to oppose any bid of the family of former strongman Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. to enter into a compromise agreement with the Duterte administration involving their alleged ill-gotten wealth.

Hilbay noted that the offer for a compromise agreement had been floated during the past administrations, but were all met with public resistance.

“All non-Aquino presidents—Ramos, Estrada, GMA [Fidel V. Ramos, Joseph E. Estrada, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo] – tried to enter into a compromise agreement with the Marcoses and their billions,” Hilbay alleged.

“All failed because Filipinos loudly resisted,” he added.

“We shouldn’t make Duterte an exception,” he said.

Hilbay issued the statement after Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. confirmed a copy of the draft agreement was submitted to Marcos lawyer Oliver Lozano.

On the other hand, Roque assured no deal has been made yet with the Marcos family to facilitate the return of their ill-gotten wealth to the government.

“There is no truth to the allegation that the government has reached a compromise agreement with the family of the late President Ferdinand Marcos,” Roque said.

“Atty. Oliver Lozano may have written to Malacañang proposing the creation of a legal team that would study a compromise agreement with the Marcos family. The proposal, however, has not been acted and agreed upon by the Palace,” he added.