Operator of homegrown gamers’ hub opens new outlet in Antipolo

NETWORK gaming operator TheNet.Com (TNC) Inc. opened its new shop in Antipolo, the most populous among the territories comprising the province of Rizal.

TNC CEO and President Eric Redulfin led the opening of the company’s Ground Zero Esports Lounge, located in Xentro Mall, Antipolo.

The company expects the new gamers’ hub “to be the one-stop shop for the gamer looking for a high-end gaming experience with premier amenities.”

“Given the exponential rise of gaming and e-sports in the mainstream here in the Philippines, the need for spaces where gamers can congregate has also increased and the local cybercafé industry needs to step up their game to keep up with the demands of their clientele,” the company said in a statement. “With impressive PC specs, wide-ranging dining options and an upscale ambiance, Ground Zero is the perfect hangout for gamers and nongamers alike.”

“Among the lone city and 13 municipalities comprising the province of Rizal, the City of Antipolo was the most populous with a population size making up 27.3 percent of the total provincial population,” the Philippine Statistics Authority said citing the 2010 Census of Population and Housing.

In 2010, the median age of the population of the province was 24.2 years, which means that half of the population was younger than 24.2 years, the PSA said, adding “this is higher than the median age of 22.3 years that was recorded in 2000.”

TNC’s new hub in Antipolo also targets gamers’ families and friends as it serves specialty gaming-themed food and drinks. For those who prefer to watch rather than play, there are also 15 units of 55” TVs streaming the e-sports tournaments, the company added.

The venue’s 87 regular PC units are armed with cutting-edge specs: Z730 Gigabyte motherboards, 8th-gen Intel i5 processors, NVIDIA GTX 1060 GPUs, 16GB of RAM at the price of P60/hour. For those looking for an even better experience, the VIP areas are equipped with 10 Acer Predator G1’s with NVIDIA GTX 1080 GPUs at P80/hour—all handily capable of running the latest triple-A games and today’s biggest competitive multi-player games without a sweat and at full HD, thanks to the Acer Predator XB241H monitors on all units.

The entire venue is equipped with 2,300 megabytes per second of Internet as well, ensuring no connectivity issues and smooth, lag-free games and ultra-fast upload and download speeds, making it the perfect stomping grounds for passionate gamers looking to go pro, big groups looking for a place to hold their LAN party, or even professionals who need the Internet speed, according to the company.