OOSM to invest P1.6 billion in provincial expansion

OOSM Business Solutions Corp., an Australian-based business-process outsourcing company that just marked its first year of operation in the Philippines, revealed last Sunday it is pouring around P1.6 billion for its five-year expansion plan to several “Next Wave Cities” and other key areas outside Metro Manila.

Headquartered in Makati City with 75 seats and almost 350 employees, the firm, OSM Solutions CEO Linda Salud-Margon said, may still be considered a young company here, but has already achieved significant milestones.

She attributed the company’s success to the “passion, commitment, professionalism and dedication” of their people.

“We are looking forward to accomplish more with the proper training, skills and expertise necessary to get the job done,” she said. Apart from Australia and Canada, the Philippines is among the countries where OOSM is present.

Serving clients based in Australia, the US and the Philippines, the company offers back office and secretarial services, transcription, accounting and bookkeeping, digital marketing and graphic design, customer support and other high-value works, such as architectural consultancy and research and studies. With relatively 12 months of operation here, Margon said they are on track of expanding their first facility outside the metropolis, scheduled to commence operation by February 2018.

Dasmariñas, Cavite, where OOSM’s second site will be located, is among the Next Wave Cities in 2015-2016 identified by the Department of Science and Technology-Information and Communications Technology Office (DOST-ICTO) and Information Technology-Business Process Association of the Philippines (Ibpap).

It is ranked first in terms of availability of utilities based on the Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI).

OOSM’s 1-hectare facility here will add 3,000 seats to its current capacity. Around 2,000 jobs will be offered here—500 of which will be catered to persons with disability (PWDs).

“The investment for the [Cavite] facility is P400 million. The current investment that we gave for the Makati project is P72 million,” the top executive told reporters in a media briefing during the company’s first anniversary celebration in Greenhills, San Juan.

“So basically, what we’re trying to do here is to invite local investors and also Australian investors, and put them all together and create [equal employment opportunities for the people and make an important venture that is] profitable for both countries,” she added.

Bullish on their prospects in the Philippines, Margon said OOSM will be opening more offices outside of Metro Manila, such as San Juan, Batangas in 2018; Dumaguete (included in Next Wave Cities}, 2019; and Palawan, 2020.

Just like in Cavite, each of these upcoming sites will hire 3,000 to 5,000 local talents, including 500 PWD per area, she said.

“The investment will be designed same as the Cavite one,” with a capital expenditure of around P400 million each, she added.

“For growth per se, we would like to grow every year in provincial areas simply because it’s very hard to compete with bigger companies, when it comes to hiring more people. There are companies that have been here for 20 years. For us, who’s actually 12 months old, the best way for us to move forward is to be where the demand is. And the demand is in [the] provincial [areas that] need jobs to build the economy, and that’s where we’re heading,” the CEO said.